Mi A3 Gets Second Android 11 Update After Last Release Caused Bricking Issue for Some Users

The new Android 11 update for the Mi A3 brings software version 12.0.3.0.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 January 2021 14:25 IST
Mi A3 users reported that the new update started rolling out on Tuesday

Highlights
  • Mi A3 Android 11 update comes in 1.40GB of size
  • Mi A3 users reported bricking issues after installing the previous update
  • But the new update is reportedly causing some other issues

Mi A3 users have started receiving a new Android 11 update a few days after the first buggy release. The previous release also carried Android 11 but with an issue that caused the updated devices to stop working. The problem was acknowledged by Xiaomi and the rollout, which had started last week for the Mi A3 users in global markets, was halted. The latest Android 11 update for the Mi A3 appears to have overcome the earlier issue while updating the devices to the latest operating system.

Xiaomi confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it has released the new Android 11 update for the Mi A3 with software version 12.0.3.0 in India. The rollout of the update started on late Tuesday, and it was initially reported by some users on Twitter. The users mentioned that the update is sized at 1.40GB and includes the December 2020 Android security patch. The update is also expected to include the core Android 11 features.

The new update for Mi A3 arrived a few days after Xiaomi halted the original Android 11 release that caused the devices to brick completely upon installation. The company also recently announced free repairs for the affected users irrespective of the warranty status of their devices.

Although the fresh update doesn't seem to be causing any bricking issues, some users have reported slowed charging time after installing the new software version. A few users have also mentioned that the update doesn't include Wi-Fi calling support.

 

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadgets 360 on the new issues highlighted by the users.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh
