Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Resumed, Then Halted Again: Reports

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 rollout stopped again

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 19 March 2020 17:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Resumed, Then Halted Again: Reports

Xiaomi Mi A3 users will have to wait longer for Android 10

Highlights
  • The new Mi A3 software update was 1.3GB in size
  • Mi A3 users on Android 10 got a 30MB bug fix update
  • The software update has been halted yet again

The Android 10 update on the Xiaomi Mi A3 was delayed which disappointed a lot of users. When the update did rollout, it had to be pulled immediately since it featured bugs that affected the performance of the smartphone. It was halted after users complained about issues they started facing post the software update. Users reported the in-display fingerprint scanner not working as expected, font size issues and bugs among others. Now, it looks like Xiaomi once again began rolling out a new software update for the Mi A3, and put the brakes on it soon after.

As per user reports, Xiaomi had this week resumed the Android 10 rollout for the Mi A3 and a lot of users tweeted that they were receiving the software update. But it looks like Xiaomi has paused the rollout again because of an unknown issue. This new update that was rolled out briefly to the Xiaomi Mi A3 users was 1.3 GB in size and brought Android 10 to the device along with dark mode, gesture navigation and privacy controls.

For users who had already updated to the previous buggy software, Xiaomi had rolled out a 30MB software update patch that was expected to take care of the bugs. These new updates also brought the latest March security patch for the device.

Xiaomi has apparently paused the rollout for the second time infuriating Mi A3 users who took to Twitter to complain about it. Some users have also posted their chat with Mi Support where the support team has confirmed that the update was halted. We've reached out to Xiaomi for clarity on the rollout and update status.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is a part of Google's Android One programme which makes it eligible to get fast and guaranteed software and security updates. However, it hasn't been smooth sailing for the Mi A3. The software update was delayed earlier and when it did roll out, it had its fair share of bugs. The second rollout was paused again for reasons unknown at the moment. Maybe third time's the charm for the Xiaomi MI A3.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Camera is slow to focus at times
  • Aggressive HDR
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A3 review
Display 6.08-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4030mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi A3
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
iPadOS 13.4 Update to Bring Full Mouse and Trackpad Support to iPad Models
Google Chrome, Chrome OS Releases Halted Thanks to Coronavirus

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Resumed, Then Halted Again: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Nokia 8.2, 5.3, 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  4. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  5. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Dating in the Time of Coronavirus: Chat Online, Meet Much Later
  8. Realme Narzo Smartphone Series Teased to Come Soon
  9. Apple Unveils iPad Pro 2020 Models With Trackpad Support
  10. Vivo V19 Launch Date in India Set for March 26, Company Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome, Chrome OS Releases Halted Thanks to Coronavirus
  2. Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Resumed, Then Halted Again: Reports
  3. iPadOS 13.4 Update to Bring Full Mouse and Trackpad Support to iPad Models
  4. Samsung Galaxy A41 With Triple Rear Cameras, IP68-Certified Build Launched
  5. Google Will Limit Third Party App Installs, Automatically Turn on Play Protect Scanning for Advanced Protection Program Members
  6. Apple Brings New Looks for iPhone 11, iPad, and Apple Watch With New Cases and Bands
  7. Friends Reunion Special Might Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
  8. Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case With Trackpad for 7th Gen iPads Launched: All Details
  9. Sennheiser HD450BT, HD350BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 7,490
  10. Oppo's New Age-Based System to Combat Smartphone Gaming Addiction: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.