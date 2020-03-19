The Android 10 update on the Xiaomi Mi A3 was delayed which disappointed a lot of users. When the update did rollout, it had to be pulled immediately since it featured bugs that affected the performance of the smartphone. It was halted after users complained about issues they started facing post the software update. Users reported the in-display fingerprint scanner not working as expected, font size issues and bugs among others. Now, it looks like Xiaomi once again began rolling out a new software update for the Mi A3, and put the brakes on it soon after.

As per user reports, Xiaomi had this week resumed the Android 10 rollout for the Mi A3 and a lot of users tweeted that they were receiving the software update. But it looks like Xiaomi has paused the rollout again because of an unknown issue. This new update that was rolled out briefly to the Xiaomi Mi A3 users was 1.3 GB in size and brought Android 10 to the device along with dark mode, gesture navigation and privacy controls.

Mi_a3 update @Xiaomi @manukumarjain @XiaomiIndia

Today in my phone Mi A3 Android 10 update was available. I was download the update but it can't installed. I repeated but the result was same. After some time it shows no update available. What is this happening pic.twitter.com/tvramAvSJu — Dev_D'cruz (@Devyada71882854) March 19, 2020

For users who had already updated to the previous buggy software, Xiaomi had rolled out a 30MB software update patch that was expected to take care of the bugs. These new updates also brought the latest March security patch for the device.

Xiaomi has apparently paused the rollout for the second time infuriating Mi A3 users who took to Twitter to complain about it. Some users have also posted their chat with Mi Support where the support team has confirmed that the update was halted. We've reached out to Xiaomi for clarity on the rollout and update status.

#mia3 #android10 update rolled back for second time..!! Highly unprofessional stand. What else we can expect from people/company like @XiaomiIndia @manukumarjain hats off to negligence and fake promises..!! pic.twitter.com/ytNuaH3fo0 — Sameer Chavhan (@sameer_chavhan) March 18, 2020

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is a part of Google's Android One programme which makes it eligible to get fast and guaranteed software and security updates. However, it hasn't been smooth sailing for the Mi A3. The software update was delayed earlier and when it did roll out, it had its fair share of bugs. The second rollout was paused again for reasons unknown at the moment. Maybe third time's the charm for the Xiaomi MI A3.