Xiaomi Mi A3 users will have to wait a bit longer for the Android 10 update. A Xiaomi executive has announced that the Android 10 update for the Mi A3, which was supposed to roll out in mid-February, has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak that has led to an extended shutdown. As of now, the company has not revealed any details regarding its fresh schedule for the rollout of Android 10 update for the Mi A3 in India. We have reached out to Xiaomi regarding the same and will update this story as soon as we hear back.

Sumit Sonal, Xiaomi India's brand lead for the Mi portfolio, recently tweeted that the Mi A3's Android 10 update has been delayed because of the extended shutdown due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. In a subsequent tweet, he added that the company is in the process of getting the final certification for the Mi 3's Android 10 update and will relay the new release schedule to users as soon as things are clear. To recall, Xiaomi announced last month that the Android 10 update for the Mi A3 will be rolled out in mid-February.

At Xiaomi, business is critical but the value of human life is the topmost priority. We are working towards getting the final certification on the update and will communicate the rollout plan very soon.

I thank each one of you for your patience and continued support.(2/2) — Sumit Sonal (@sumitsonal) February 26, 2020

Xiaomi Mi A3 has been somewhat of a unique member in Xiaomi's smartphone. Not only because of the stock Android experience it offers due to being a member of the Android One programme, but also because Android 10 eluded it while other Xiaomi phones with MIUI custom skin already got the update. Android One programme was created to ease the rollout of quick updates for manufactures. Interestingly, the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus – both of which are priced below the Xiaomi Mi A3 – received their respective Android 10 updates back in January.