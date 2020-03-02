Technology News
Mi A3 Android 10 Update Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Xiaomi Says

Xiaomi cites the extended shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak as the reason behind the delay.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 2 March 2020 10:47 IST
Xiaomi Mi A3 was originally scheduled to get the update in mid-February

Highlights
  • Xiaomi says it is currently in the process of obtaining certification
  • There is no word on the new Android 10 update release schedule for Mi A3
  • Mi A3 runs stock Android and is a part of the Android One programme

Xiaomi Mi A3 users will have to wait a bit longer for the Android 10 update. A Xiaomi executive has announced that the Android 10 update for the Mi A3, which was supposed to roll out in mid-February, has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak that has led to an extended shutdown. As of now, the company has not revealed any details regarding its fresh schedule for the rollout of Android 10 update for the Mi A3 in India. We have reached out to Xiaomi regarding the same and will update this story as soon as we hear back.

Sumit Sonal, Xiaomi India's brand lead for the Mi portfolio, recently tweeted that the Mi A3's Android 10 update has been delayed because of the extended shutdown due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. In a subsequent tweet, he added that the company is in the process of getting the final certification for the Mi 3's Android 10 update and will relay the new release schedule to users as soon as things are clear. To recall, Xiaomi announced last month that the Android 10 update for the Mi A3 will be rolled out in mid-February.

 

 

Xiaomi Mi A3 has been somewhat of a unique member in Xiaomi's smartphone. Not only because of the stock Android experience it offers due to being a member of the Android One programme, but also because Android 10 eluded it while other Xiaomi phones with MIUI custom skin already got the update. Android One programme was created to ease the rollout of quick updates for manufactures. Interestingly, the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus – both of which are priced below the Xiaomi Mi A3 – received their respective Android 10 updates back in January.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Camera is slow to focus at times
  • Aggressive HDR
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A3 review
Display 6.08-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4030mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Android One, Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3, Android 10
Nadeem Sarwar
Mi A3 Android 10 Update Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Xiaomi Says
