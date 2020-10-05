Xiaomi Mi A2 Starts Receiving New Update With September Patch, Bug Fixes

Xiaomi Mi A2 is now receiving a new update that brings along the September 2020 Android security patch. Apart from that, the update also fixes a few bugs that have been plaguing the handset for a while now. This includes the random disappearance of the split screen feature for some users, preventing them from using multiple apps simultaneously. The new Mi A2 update also fixes the echo bug, albeit partially. The Xiaomi Mi A2 was unveiled for users in July last year and it received the Android 10 update earlier this year.

The commencement of the global rollout for the Mi A2 latest update was confirmed via the forums pages. The update comes with build number V11.0.14.0.QDIMIXM. The update is reportedly rolling out partially for some users initially and it will be completed in batches. To check for the update, Mi A2 users must head to Settings > System > System Update.

The update also brings along a slew of fixes along with the September 2020 patch. It fixes an issue which caused the split-screen feature to randomly disappear for some users. The echo bug issue has also partially been fixed with this update. This bug causes a user to hear an echo of his voice when calling someone using the Phone app. A new post on the Mi Community forums suggests that this bug cropped up after the Android 10 update. With this update, the echo bug is reported to be still not completely fixed and the issue still persists in some cases.

The post also details a slew of other unfixed bugs that have been reported on the Mi A2. These include an issue that makes Wi-Fi network switching very slow and a camera bug that causes the main camera to not focus properly. Mi A2 users are reportedly also experiencing a flicker in display when using Twitter and GIFs autoplay. Xiaomi should likely address all of these bugs in future updates.

