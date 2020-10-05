Technology News
Xiaomi Mi A2 Starts Receiving New Update With September Patch, Bug Fixes

The latest Mi A2 update fixes an issue that removed the split-screen feature for some users.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 October 2020 16:59 IST
Mi A2 got the Android 10 update earlier this year

Highlights
  • Mi A2 update latest version number is V11.0.14.0.QDIMIXM
  • The update fixes the echo problem during phone calls
  • Mi A2 users should check in Settings for the update

Xiaomi Mi A2 is now receiving a new update that brings along the September 2020 Android security patch. Apart from that, the update also fixes a few bugs that have been plaguing the handset for a while now. This includes the random disappearance of the split screen feature for some users, preventing them from using multiple apps simultaneously. The new Mi A2 update also fixes the echo bug, albeit partially. The Xiaomi Mi A2 was unveiled for users in July last year and it received the Android 10 update earlier this year.

The commencement of the global rollout for the Mi A2 latest update was confirmed via the forums pages. The update comes with build number V11.0.14.0.QDIMIXM. The update is reportedly rolling out partially for some users initially and it will be completed in batches. To check for the update, Mi A2 users must head to Settings > System > System Update.

The update also brings along a slew of fixes along with the September 2020 patch. It fixes an issue which caused the split-screen feature to randomly disappear for some users. The echo bug issue has also partially been fixed with this update. This bug causes a user to hear an echo of his voice when calling someone using the Phone app. A new post on the Mi Community forums suggests that this bug cropped up after the Android 10 update. With this update, the echo bug is reported to be still not completely fixed and the issue still persists in some cases.

The post also details a slew of other unfixed bugs that have been reported on the Mi A2. These include an issue that makes Wi-Fi network switching very slow and a camera bug that causes the main camera to not focus properly. Mi A2 users are reportedly also experiencing a flicker in display when using Twitter and GIFs autoplay. Xiaomi should likely address all of these bugs in future updates.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2, Mi A2 Update, September 2020 Patch, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE India Launch Set for Tuesday

