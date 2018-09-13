Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi 5A Flash Sales Today in India: All You Need to Know

Mi A2 is going on sale once again today as part of its weekly sale schedule. Launched just a few weeks ago, it joins the Redmi 5A in the Thursday Xiaomi flash sales. Buyers need to go to Amazon.in and Mi.com for a chance to buy the Mi A2 and Flipkart and Mi.com for the Redmi 5A. The latter's successor entered the market just last week, and so may not be in much demand in the flash sale today. However, Mi A2 will find many a taker as it is freshly launched and is one of the few affordable smartphones with decent hardware and stock Android software. The Mi A2 price in India is Rs. 16,999 and only the 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage option is available at the moment. On the other hand, the Redmi 5A will be available in two variants, 2GB RAM at Rs. 5,999 and 3GB RAM at Rs. 6,999.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi A2 runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and being a part of the Android One programme from Google, is certified to offer an optimised Android experience and timely updates. The smartphone sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC (four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz) coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor in the primary camera, featuring 1.25-micron pixels with an f/1.75 aperture. It uses a 20-megapixel IMX376 sensor as the secondary rear camera. The rear camera setup also features a flash module. On the front, the Mi A2 bears the same 20-megapixel sensor, complete with a soft-light flash module. As we mentioned, the Xiaomi Mi A2 comes in two inbuilt storage options - 64GB and 128GB - depending on the variant purchased.

Connectivity options on the Mi A2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v2.0) port - there is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, while other sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a 3,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

As for specifications, the budget dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 5A runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat. It sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The Redmi 5A has 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) via a dedicated slot.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A smartphone has a 13-megapixel sensor at the back - along with an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and an LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm.

