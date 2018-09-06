Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi 5A to Go on Flash Sales Today at 12pm

Xiaomi Mi A2 will go on flash sale again as part of its weekly sale schedule. The new Mi A2 smartphone will be available via Mi.com and Amazon India at 12pm, with limited units expected to be in stock. Along with the company’s new stock Android phone, the Redmi 5A will be up for grabs in the sale too. It will also be available via the flash sale model, and buyers can head to Mi.com and Flipkart. However, the Redmi 5A may not find many takers as Xiaomi just launched the Redmi 6A a day ago — it costs the same as year’s model but features several upgrades.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi 5A price in India, specifications

The Mi A2 price in India is Rs. 16,999 and the smartphone has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage; there is also a 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage but it is not up for grabs yet. It will come with 3-month subscription to Hungama Music and will come with cashback worth Rs. 2,200 and 4.5TB complimentary data from Jio. Amazon customers will get 5 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and no-cost EMIs on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. As for the Redmi 5A price in India, buyers will have to shell out Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM variants, respectively. There is Rs. 2,200 cashback from Jio and free Hungama Music access for 3 months.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi A2 runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and being a part of the Android One programme from Google, is certified to offer an optimised Android experience and timely updates. The smartphone sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC (four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz) coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor in the primary camera, featuring 1.25-micron pixels with an f/1.75 aperture. It uses a 20-megapixel IMX376 sensor as the secondary rear camera. The rear camera setup also features a flash module. On the front, the Mi A2 bears the same 20-megapixel sensor, complete with a soft-light flash module. As we mentioned, the Xiaomi Mi A2 comes in two inbuilt storage options - 64GB and 128GB - depending on the variant purchased.

Connectivity options on the Mi A2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v2.0) port - there is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, while other sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a 3,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

As for specifications, the budget dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 5A runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat. It sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The Redmi 5A has 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) via a dedicated slot.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A smartphone has a 13-megapixel sensor at the back - along with an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and an LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm.

