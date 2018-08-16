NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi A2 Gets August Android Security Patch, 60fps Video Recording via Update

, 16 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi A2 Gets August Android Security Patch, 60fps Video Recording via Update

Xiaomi Mi A2 has upgraded the video recording experience ahead of its first sale in India.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi A2 has received a new software update
  • The update brings the August Android security patch
  • It also adds 60fps support for recording full-HD videos

Xiaomi Mi A2 has received a software update that brings the August Android security patch as well as upgrades the rear camera with the ability to record full-HD (1080p) videos at 60fps frame rate. The latest update notably comes just ahead of the availability of the Mi A2 in India. The smartphone that was launched in the country last week with a starting price of Rs. 16,999 will go on sale for the first time on Thursday. Prior to the update, the Mi A2 was supporting full-HD video recording at 30fps. The handset also includes electronic image stabilisation (EIS) to reduce blurs and compensate for device shake during video recording.

The first noticeable change that the latest software update brings to the Xiaomi Mi A2 is the arrival of the August Android security patch. The security patch level that the update includes is the August 5 one that originally arrived on the Pixel handsets earlier this month. Further, the security patch is likely to address various behind-the-scene vulnerabilities and security loopholes.

In addition to the August Android security patch, the Mi A2 update brings support for 60fps frame rate while recording videos on full-HD (1080p) resolution. This means you can now capture more frames in a full-HD video being recorded through the Mi A2. As we mentioned, the handset was previously offering only the 30fps frame rate option for recording full-HD videos. The Mi A2 importantly sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor along with an f/1.75 aperture and a 20-megapixel IMX376 sensor along with a 4-in-1 Super Pixel tech and an f/1.75 aperture.

The latest Mi A2 software update comes in 380MB of size and has build number OPM1.171019.011.V9.6.10.0.ODIMIFE.xiaomi mi a2 update gadgets 360 Xiaomi Mi A2

While Xiaomi is rolling out the update to all Mi A2 units in phases, you can manually check its availability on your device. You just need to go to Settings > System updates > Check for Updates to check for the new update.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Review

It is worth pointing out that the latest update for the Mi A2 comes just ahead of its formal arrival in India. The handset was launched last week and is set to go on sale through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Preferred Partner Store starting 12 noon on Thursday. It comes with a starting price of Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration and is available in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value-for-money
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Non-expandable storage
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A2 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi
India's Cosmos Bank Loses $13.5 Million in Cyber-Attack
Google Parent Alphabet to Invest $375 Million in Health Insurer Oscar
Xiaomi Mi A2 Gets August Android Security Patch, 60fps Video Recording via Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch, Vertical Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Best Display on a Smartphone, Says DisplayMate
  3. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC Launched
  4. Waiting for YouTube for Jio Phone? You Need to Read This
  5. OnePlus Update Brings Display Flickering Fix, Improved HDR Mode
  6. Jio GigaFiber Registrations Begin: How to Register for Jio Broadband
  7. Mi A2 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Flash Sale in India Today
  9. WhatsApp Rollout for Jio Phone to Start in Batches
  10. Jio Phone 2 Flash Sale Today at 12pm: Price, Where to Buy, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.