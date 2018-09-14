NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi A2 Now Available via Open Sale in India

, 14 September 2018
The Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India is Rs. 16,999

Highlights

  • The Mi A2 is up for grabs via Amazon India and Mi.com
  • The handset comes in a 4GB RAM variant
  • The smartphone is part of the Android One programme

Xiaomi launched the Mi A2 smartphone in India last month. Ever since the launch, the Chinese manufacturer has been hosting flash sales on Amazon India site and Mi.com to sell the handset, but now it is available via open sale on both the platforms. This essentially means that you will no longer need to register and wait for a weekly flash sale to get a chance to purchase the Mi A2. The lone 4GB RAM variant is currently available for purchase and you can snag the smartphone till stocks last. Notably, the key features of the smartphone include the stock Android software, 3,000mAh battery with QuickCharge 4+ fast-charging, and dual rear camera setup.

In terms of pricing, the Mi A2 costs Rs. 16,999 in India. As mentioned, the smartphone comes in a 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant. Xiaomi had also launched a 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant, but it has not gone on sale yet. The smartphone comes in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options. Notably, Mi A2 buyers who purchase the handset via Mi.com, can avail a 3-month subscription to Hungama Music and a cashback worth Rs. 2,200 and 4.5TB complimentary data from Reliance Jio. If you buy the handset via Amazon.in, you will get a 5 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and no-cost EMIs on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

To recall some of the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone is a part of Google's Android One programme. It sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. In terms of optics, the Mi A2 bears a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup also comes with a flash module. The Mi A2 has a 20-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options in the Xiaomi Mi A2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v2.0) port. However, a 3.5mm headphone jack is missing on the phone. It comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. Sensors on board the handset include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery and comes with Quick Charge 4+ support. However, the smartphone will ship with a regular 10W charger in the box. In terms of dimensions, the Mi A2 measures 158.7x75.4x7.3mm, and weighs 168 grams.

Comments

