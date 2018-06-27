Xiaomi will be launching something on June 28, according to a video teaser it has posted on its website. The top speculated smartphones to launch are the Xiaomi Mi A2 or Mi Max 3, though it is possible it may be the Hatsune Miku-edition of the Xiaomi Mi 6X. The Mi A2 is expected to be the global, rebranded Android One-based version of Mi 6X launched in China back in April this year. A 20-second video clip has been posted by the Chinese phone maker that teases the launch of an announced handset. Additionally, Xiaomi also announced that the company has sold over 1 million units of the Mi Band 3 within 17 days of launch. Lastly, a Mi Band 3 Explorer Edition with transparent wrist band has been spotted online.

Let's talk about the official teaser first. The 20-second video shows visuals of a Mi Home offline store as all lights go off. Using visual effects, an apparent box of a smartphone drops on to the shelf and the screen is filled with text that translates to "A gift from the future" followed by the June 28 reveal date.

It does appear the Hatsune Miku-edition of the Mi 6X is being launched on the day, especially when one considers the greenish-hue to the teased box in the video, as well as the tagline of gift from a future. The smartphone edition inspired by the virtual pop star was leaked in detail recently, with tipster @bang_gogo Twitter leaking the price (said to be CNY 2,099 or roughly Rs. 21,800), renders, as well as a leaked video teaser that clearly matches the box and the date.

Leaked image of Mi 6X Hatsune Miku edition

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @bang_gogo

Considering the Mi A2 has not been confirmed by Xiaomi yet, the large form factor of the box could suggest that is the Mi Max 3 that has been part of the rumour mill for the last few weeks.

Talking about the Mi Max 3, previous reports have suggested features including MIUI 10, a massive 6.9-inch full-HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The latest in Xiaomi's range of affordable fitness wearables, Mi Band 3 was launched in China in late May. With a starting price tag of CNY 169 (roughly Rs. 1,800), the band seems to have attracted a large number of buyers as Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun took to Weibo to announce that sales for Mi Band 3 had crossed the 1 million mark within 17 days of it becoming available.

Additionally, an Explorer Edition of the Mi Band 3, with a transparent/ translucent wrist strap is said to arrive soon. However, a MyDrivers report suggests that this might not be go up for sale and instead be distributed to lucky draw winners of Xiaomi's online contests in the future. Both variants (NFC and non-NFC) of the Mi Band 3 are currently available with Black, Orange, and Blue straps.