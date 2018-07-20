Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are set to launch on July 24 in Spain, but ahead of that, the two smartphones have now been listed on two e-commerce sites in Romania, revealing nearly everything. The Romanian listings has revealed the pricing of the two smartphones ahead of launch. Both new smartphones, apart from continuing the legacy of being a part of Google's Android One, will come with a thin-bezel screen. The handsets are also confirmed to sport a vertically-positioned dual rear camera setup, and that one would be smaller than the other.

In Romania, the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite has been listed on QuickMobile.ro and PCGarage.ro. On QuickMobile, the Xiaomi Mi A2 with 4GB RAM/32GB storage is listed for RON 1,288 (roughly Rs. 22,200) and the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is listed for RON 1,424 (roughly Rs. 24,600). The Mi A2 Lite is listed for RON 943 roughly Rs. 16,200) for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage and RON 1,143 (roughly Rs. 19,700) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. Availability is pegged for seven days from now.

On PCGarage, the Mi A2 is listed for RON 1,400 (roughly Rs. 24,200, 4GB RAM/32GB storage) and RON 1,600 (roughly Rs. 27,600, 4GB RAM/64GB storage), and for the Mi A2 Lite variant, the site is asking for RON 1,000 (roughly Rs. 17,200, 3GB RAM/32GB storage) and RON 1,200 (roughly Rs. 20,700, 4GB RAM/64GB storage)respectively. Availability is pegged for 11 days from now. The Mi A2 Lite was also spotted on sale on AliExpress in China just a day ago.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

As we already know, the Mi A2 is nothing but the Android One certified global variant of the Mi 6X launched in China in April. The Xiaomi Mi A2 is listed to run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and feature a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is suggested to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is also likely to come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor - both featuring an f/1.75 aperture, along with an LED flash module. On the front, it could have a 20-megapixel sensor with artificial intelligence (AI) backed features, including an AI Portrait mode. The handset may also have 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front and a 3010mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite specifications

In contrast, the Mi A2 Lite is expected to sport a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM option and up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone is also found to have a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor within its dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. Besides, it could come with a 4000mAh battery and offer connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB.