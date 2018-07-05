Xiaomi Mi A2 Live Image Leak Tips Snapdragon 660 SoC, Android 8.1 Oreo OS

Xiaomi is set to host a global launch event soon, and the Mi A2 is largely expected to be announced at that event. The device has been leaked on many occasions in the past, revealing key specs and other design details. Now, a live image of the Mi A2 aka global variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6X has been leaked. The image shows the Mi A2 smartphone's display turned on, and the screen has the About Phone section on, revealing that it runs on stock Android, and other key specs as well.

The image has surfaced on Slash Leaks, and it shows the About Phone section in the Settings Menu of the smartphone on the display screen. The image confirms that it is indeed the Xiaomi Mi A2 model, running on stock Android 8.1 Oreo, without any MIUI skin. It also has the May security patch installed. The image also suggests that the Mi A2 will run on the Snapdragon 660 processor, something that has been reported before as well.

Xiaomi last year held a global event to launch the Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One smartphone, a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 5X that it had launched a little earlier in China. The Android One device ran on stock Android and did away with the heavy customisations that MIUI brings. This year, the company launched the Xiaomi Mi 6X in China earlier in April, and following tradition, this upcoming global event should be for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphone.

No specifics on date, venue, or time for the global event have been announced yet. To recall, last year's global event was held in India. Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone has been leaked on several occasions, and recently it was even listed on a Swiss website. As mentioned, the smartphone is expected to sport similar design and specs as the Mi 6X. In the listing, the Mi A2 32GB storage variant has been priced at CHF 289 (roughly Rs. 19,800), the 64GB model bears a price tag of CHF 329 (about Rs. 22,500), and the 128GB internal storage variant comes in at CHF 369 (roughly Rs. 25,200).

Xiaomi Mi A2 expected specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is tipped to run Android One, and sport the same 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display as the one seen on the Mi 6X. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. As mentioned, it has three inbuilt storage options - 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB.

In terms of optics, the Mi A2 bears a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, the smartphone is expected to get a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. There is a 3010mAh battery under the hood, with Quick Charge 3.0. Connectivity options on the listing include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C.