NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi A2 Live Image Leak Tips Snapdragon 660 SoC, Android 8.1 Oreo OS

 
, 05 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi A2 Live Image Leak Tips Snapdragon 660 SoC, Android 8.1 Oreo OS

Photo Credit: Slash Leaks

Highlights

  • Mi A2 is expected to launch at Xiaomi's global event
  • The smartphone is tipped to run on stock Android
  • The live image leak suggests Mi A2 runs on the Snapdragon 660 SoC

Xiaomi is set to host a global launch event soon, and the Mi A2 is largely expected to be announced at that event. The device has been leaked on many occasions in the past, revealing key specs and other design details. Now, a live image of the Mi A2 aka global variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6X has been leaked. The image shows the Mi A2 smartphone's display turned on, and the screen has the About Phone section on, revealing that it runs on stock Android, and other key specs as well.

The image has surfaced on Slash Leaks, and it shows the About Phone section in the Settings Menu of the smartphone on the display screen. The image confirms that it is indeed the Xiaomi Mi A2 model, running on stock Android 8.1 Oreo, without any MIUI skin. It also has the May security patch installed. The image also suggests that the Mi A2 will run on the Snapdragon 660 processor, something that has been reported before as well.

Xiaomi last year held a global event to launch the Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One smartphone, a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 5X that it had launched a little earlier in China. The Android One device ran on stock Android and did away with the heavy customisations that MIUI brings. This year, the company launched the Xiaomi Mi 6X in China earlier in April, and following tradition, this upcoming global event should be for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphone.

No specifics on date, venue, or time for the global event have been announced yet. To recall, last year's global event was held in India. Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone has been leaked on several occasions, and recently it was even listed on a Swiss website. As mentioned, the smartphone is expected to sport similar design and specs as the Mi 6X. In the listing, the Mi A2 32GB storage variant has been priced at CHF 289 (roughly Rs. 19,800), the 64GB model bears a price tag of CHF 329 (about Rs. 22,500), and the 128GB internal storage variant comes in at CHF 369 (roughly Rs. 25,200).

Xiaomi Mi A2 expected specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is tipped to run Android One, and sport the same 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display as the one seen on the Mi 6X. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. As mentioned, it has three inbuilt storage options - 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB.

In terms of optics, the Mi A2 bears a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, the smartphone is expected to get a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. There is a 3010mAh battery under the hood, with Quick Charge 3.0. Connectivity options on the listing include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Reliance to Create Hybrid Online-to-Offline Retail Platform: Mukesh Ambani
Xiaomi Mi A2 Live Image Leak Tips Snapdragon 660 SoC, Android 8.1 Oreo OS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio GigaFiber With Up to 1Gbps Speed Coming to 1,100 Cities: Highlights
  2. Jio GigaFiber Announced for 1,100 Cities, Registrations Begin August 15
  3. Google Reveals Its List of Top Android Apps, Games in Q3 2018
  4. Jio Phone 2 With QWERTY Keypad Launched in India at Rs. 2,999
  5. BSNL Offers Rs. 491 Broadband Plan With 20GB per Day to Take on Airtel
  6. Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10
  7. Reliance Jio Launches Smart Home Accessories Suite
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Flash Sale Today via Flipkart
  10. Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Offer Announced, Reduces Effective Price
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.