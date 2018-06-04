Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mi A2 Lite With Display Notch Spotted on Singapore Certification Site

 
, 04 June 2018
Mi A2 Lite With Display Notch Spotted on Singapore Certification Site

Photo Credit: GizmoChina/TENAA

Highlights

  • The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite may sport a display notch
  • The smartphone may run on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • It is expected to arrive in multiple RAM/Storage variants

Xiaomi is expected to rebrand the Mi 6X as the Mi A2 when it launches in India, following the trend of the Mi 5X and the Mi A1 - which was Xiaomi's first Android One smartphone. Now new details have emerged claiming that the Mi A2 Lite is also in the works. The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite was spotted on a Singapore certification site, and according to the listing, it is headed for users in Singapore for now. The Mi A2 has previously been said to be Android One version of the Mi 6X smartphone that was launched in China earlier this year. The Mi A2 is expected to hit the Indian market sometime soon.

A device with the model number M1805D1SG was spotted on Singapore's IMDA certification site, and it mentions that the Xiaomi variant will be called Mi A2 Lite. The smartphone with a same model number was spotted earlier on TENAA, and it was speculated to be the Redmi 6, but now the smartphone is listed on the Singapore site with the device name as Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, reports GizmoChina.

In that TENAA listing, the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is seen sporting a display notch, a vertical dual camera setup at the back, and a fingerprint scanner as well. The Mi A2 Lite may don a metal unibody with visible antenna bands at the top and bottom.

The listing suggests that the Mi A2 Lite will run on Android 8.1 Oreo (not sure if its an Android One device or not), and have a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display. It will be powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor and be available in 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM. Internal storage is at 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB respectively. As for optics, one is a 12-megapixel sensor, while the second in not known for now. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor. It is tipped to pack a 3900mAh battery. There is no information on the availability or pricing of the phone as of yet, but it should all be out soon.

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
Mi A2 Lite With Display Notch Spotted on Singapore Certification Site
