Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite smartphones have been launched at the Xiaomi global launch event in Spain. The event was focused on Europe but the company did reveal that Mi A2 will be launched in India, while Mi A2 Lite will not hit the shelves in the country. The highlight of the two smartphones, apart from the stock Android 8.1 Oreo, are the vertically aligned dual rear cameras and the battery optimisations that the company claims ensure day-long battery life. And as part of the Android One initiative by Google, the phones will receive timely software and security update. The Mi A2 is the successor of the Mi A1 smartphone launched last year in India as the first Android One smartphone from Xiaomi. Like the Mi A1 was the Android One variant of the Mi 5X, the Mi A2 is the Android One variant of the Mi 6X. The Mi A2 Lite, on the other hand, sports more modest specifications.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price

Xiaomi has decided to price the Mi A2 at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage model, EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,100) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The Mi A2 Lite price starts at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage mode, EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 18,400) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. Both smartphones will go on sale from August 10 in Spain via Mi.com, authorized Mi Stores, and channel partners such as Amazon.es and AliExpress. It will become available slightly earlier in France (July 27) and Italy (August 8). Both Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will be available in Black, Blue, and Gold colour options.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

The new Xiaomi Mi A2 has a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass for protection. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone will run pure Android 8.1 Oreo, and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC (four 2.2GHz Kyro 260 cores + four 1.8GHz Kyro 260 cores) and Adreno 512 GPU. As mentioned above, it will come with up to 6GB LPDDR4x dual channel RAM and up to 128GB internal storage options.

The highlight of the smartphone are the cameras, which feature AI integration for improved photos. The Mi A2 "AI Selfie Camera" has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, fixed focal length, and soft-LED flash. On the back is a "AI Dual Camera" setup with 12-megapixel primary Sony IMX486 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 1.25-micron pixels, and a 20-megapixel secondary Sony IMX376 sensor with the same aperture but 2-micron 4-in-1 Super Pixel size. The rear camera setup is accompanied by phase-detection autofocus and dual-tone LED flash.

On both the back and front, there is AI Scene Recognition for better colours in the photos, as well as AI Portrait Mode on both front and rear cameras. Other AI-based features in the phone include AI Background Bokeh, and AI Smart Beauty 4.0. The handset also supports Face Unlock functionality, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back.

Battery capacity of the handset is 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 3.0 that allows it to go from nil to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Connectivity options on the Mi A2 are 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter, USB Type-C port; however, there is no 3.5mm earphone jack this time. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor. The smartphone measures 158.7x75.4x7.3mm in thickness and weighs 168 grams.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite has more basic specifications, and it will sport a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM option. It features 32GB or 64GB of onboard storage, and has a dedicated microSD card slot with support for cards with up to 256GB storage.

Mi A2 Lite, with its display notch clearly visible

In terms of optics, the smartphone bears a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (1.25-micron pixels), complete with PDAF, and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. It has a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. The company is also touting AI Portrait Mode for both front and rear cameras, as well as AI Scene Recognition features. It is powered with a 4000mAh battery and offer connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. It bears a rear fingerprint sensor, weighs 178 gram, and measures 149.33x71.68x8.75mm in size. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensors, and infrared.