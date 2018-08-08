Xiaomi Mi A2 India launch event has started with Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain on stage to introduce the company's new Android One handset. Jain says the handset's key highlights are the design, AI cameras, and performance. It will come in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Lake Blue - Gadgets 360 had reported that the Rose Gold variant, which was not announced at the global unveiling, will be launched in India. Mi A2 has AI-powered 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel camera sensors on the back; the company says the phone will switch between the lenses depending on the lighting situation. A 20-megapixel camera in front is accompanied by a soft-LED flash. Both the front and rear cameras have Auto HDR for more natural photos. The Mi A2 is the rebranded version of the Mi 6X and features stock Android Oreo software. The smartphone is only the second Xiaomi Android One phone in India after the Mi A1, which the company says was the best-selling Android One phone ever.

Pranab Mookken, Head of Android Partnerships, India is now on stage to discuss the Mi A2 and Google's partnership with Xiaomi on the phone. AI and Google Assistant are, unsurprisingly, at the core of the Mi A2 India launch presentation. Other features that received a mention are automatic photo sorting and battery management. It will be among the first smartphones to get Android Pie, with the update said to come later this year. The Mi A2 will also support Android's new gesture-based update with the Pie update. As for the hardware, the smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 660. The handset will come with Quick Charge 4+ standard for fast-charging, which Gadgets 360 had reported earlier. The quick-charger will not be bundled in the box, and users will have to shell out extra for that.

The Mi A2 price in India is Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the company announced the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will come to India at a later date. Pre-orders will begin at 12pm IST on Amazon.in and Mi.com, and the first sale will be held on August 16. As for the launch offers, Jio customers will get 4.5TB complimentary data and Rs. 2,200 instant cashback.

The Mi A2 India launch live stream is embedded below for fans who want to watch the event.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India, specifications

The Mi A2 price in India will be announced at the smartphone’s India launch event. It was unveiled with price tag of EUR 279 (about Rs. 22,500) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and EUR 349 (about Rs. 28,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. While the former is confirmed to launch in India at tomorrow’s event, the company was said to be still deliberating on the latter.

As for the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi A2 runs an optimised stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo, certified by Google's Android One programme, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, and Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with an Adreno 512 GPU.

In the camera department, the handset sports a dual rear camera setup. It consists of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 with f/1.75 aperture and 1.25-micron pixels, and a 20-megapixel secondary Sony IMX376 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and a 2-micron 4-in-1 Super Pixel size. The rear camera setup comes with dual-tone LED flash and PDAF. On the front, the handset gets a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 selfie camera with f/1.75 aperture, fixed focal length, and a soft-LED flash. There is a 3,010mAh battery under the hood, and the India variant will come with Quick Charge 4 for fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone includes 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Miracast, an IR emitter, and USB Type-C. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the Xiaomi Mi A2. Sensors on the handset include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.