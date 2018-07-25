Xiaomi on Tuesday launched the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite at a global launch event in Madrid, Spain, adding to its Android One-certified smartphone range. The Chinese phone maker has now gone ahead and announced that the more premium of the lot, Mi A2, will make its way to the Indian market on August 8. The Mi A2 is the Android One variant of the Mi 6X, and retains the original's dual rear camera setup other specifications, but runs stock Android instead of MIUI - with the promise for timely software and security updates. While an event hasn't yet been scheduled, the Mi A2 Lite is not expected to make an appearance in the country, something the company had hinted at during the Spain launch event.

In a tweet on his official account on Tuesday, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain stated that the Mi A2 would be launched in India on August 8. To recall at the launch event, the company had detailed the markets both phones would arrive in, and while the Mi A2 had India listed, the Mi A2 Lite did not. It appears the company is focusing only on the high-end model for India.

Mi A2 price

To recall, the pricing of the Mi A2 starts at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, with the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model price set at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 22,500), and the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model set at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,100). Indian pricing and availability details have not been revealed yet, and can expected to be significantly lower, along the lines of the China pricing of the Mi 6X - the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,900), while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option costs CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs. 19,000). As for the top end Mi 6X variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, the price tag is CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 21,000).

Mi A2 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs a stock, Android One-based version of Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with Adreno 512 graphics chip, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. It has a dedicated microSD card slot.

As for optics, the Mi A2 gets a dual rear camera setup with high-end camera specifications. The primary 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor comes with 1.25-micron pixels and the secondary 20-megapixel sensor has a 2-micron 4-in-1 Super Pixel size. Both sensors have the same f/1.75 aperture that might help the camera work out great in low light conditions. They also get PDAF and dual-tone LED flash. Front of the smartphone adorns the 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 selfie camera that arrives with fixed focal length, f/1.75 aperture, and a soft-LED light.

In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi Mi A2 offers 4G LTE, dual-band (2.4GHz/ 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, IR emitter, USB Type-C, and Miracast. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack in this smartphone. Sensors onboard the handset include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Battery capacity on this phone is capped at 3,010mAh. The Mi A2 measures 158.7x75.4x7.3mm and weighs 168 grams.