The third Xiaomi Mi A2 flash sale in India will be held today, giving buyers a chance to snag a unit of the new smartphone. Key features of the smartphone include the stock Android software, 3,000mAh battery with QuickCharge 4+ fast-charging, and dual rear camera setup. Like before, only the 64GB storage, 4GB RAM variant will be available in the Mi A2 flash sale today. Apart from the new model, the affordable Redmi 5A will also be available in a flash sale. Both the Mi A2 and Redmi 5A flash sales will be held at 12pm IST on Mi.com; apart from that, buyers can head to Amazon India for the former and to Flipkart for the latter model.

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Which Is the Right Phone for You?

The Mi A2 price in India is Rs. 16,999 and the smartphone has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage; there is also a 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage but it is not up for grabs yet. It will come with 3-month subscription to Hungama Music and will come with cashback worth Rs. 2,200 and 4.5TB complimentary data from Jio. Amazon customers will get 5 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and no-cost EMIs on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. As for the Redmi 5A price in India, buyers will have to shell out Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM variants, respectively. There is Rs. 2,200 cashback from Jio and free Hungama Music access for 3 months.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi A2 runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and being a part of the Android One programme from Google, is certified to offer an optimised Android experience and timely updates. The smartphone sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC (four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz) coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor in the primary camera, featuring 1.25-micron pixels with an f/1.75 aperture. It uses a 20-megapixel IMX376 sensor as the secondary rear camera. The rear camera setup also features a flash module. On the front, the Mi A2 bears the same 20-megapixel sensor, complete with a soft-light flash module. As we mentioned, the Xiaomi Mi A2 comes in two inbuilt storage options - 64GB and 128GB - depending on the variant purchased.

Connectivity options on the Mi A2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v2.0) port - there is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, while other sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a 3,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

As for specifications, the budget dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 5A runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat. It sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The Redmi 5A has 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) via a dedicated slot.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A smartphone has a 13-megapixel sensor at the back - along with an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and an LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm.

Is Xiaomi Mi A2 the best Android One smartphone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.