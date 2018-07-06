Xiaomi Mi A2's First Alleged Rear Camera Sample Leaked

Xiaomi Mi A2, the anticipated stock Android-powered, Android One-based variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6X, is expected to launch soon. The Chinese phone maker last month talked about a global product event that is expected to see the unveiling of the Mi A2. The most recent development around the upcoming smartphone gives us a look at the first alleged photo taken from the smartphone's rear camera. EXIF data of the photograph appears to show a 12-megapixel camera sensor on the Xiaomi Mi A2.

In a post on the Spanish version of Mi Forums earlier this week, a landscape shot has been shared, allegedly taken on the Mi A2. Dimensions of the photo are 4000x3000 that suggest a resolution of 12-megapixel on the smartphone's camera, and aperture is f/1.75. However, while the Mi 6X sports a dual rear camera setup, the photo does not reveal a similar setup on the upcoming Mi A2. This photo could have been sourced from one of the participants in the Mi Explorer Program in which the phone is currently being tested. Despite that, we suggest you take this development with a pinch of salt.

Photo Credit: Mi Forum/ EriolReed

Talking about the photo itself, it shows a water body - supposedly a lake or river - with hills in the background. We cannot comment on the quality of the image considering the extent of editing and compression is not known.

Xiaomi Mi A2 rumoured specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to sport a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. There is a 3010mAh battery under the hood, with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

In the camera department, the Mi A2 might bear a vertical dual rear camera setup with a primary 20-megapixel sensor. On the front, the handset is rumoured to sport a 20-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. As for connectivity, the Mi A2 might arrive with 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and USB Type-C.