Xiaomi Mi A2 beta testing drive has begun in India just weeks after its formal debut. Xiaomi has started calling beta testers to start testing ROMs for the Mi A2, which is the company's second-generation Android One handset. The window for applying as a beta tester for the Mi A2 is open until August 31, while the selection announcement will take place sometime on or before September 2. Selected beta testers will be informed via Mi Community. This is notably not the first time when the Shenzhen-based company is hosting a beta testing drive for its Mi handset. The company back in December invited beta testers to test the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Mi A1. Beta testing importantly helps the company to test upcoming software updates and improve the user experience ahead of their public releases.

Announced through the MIUI forums, Xiaomi is inviting applications for the beta testers to start testing new ROMs for the Mi A2. The company has opened the application window only for the Mi A2 users. In order to get selected, you need to be an active member of the Mi Community in India, and your Mi Community ranking or title should be at least 'Advanced Bunny'. The selection criteria also include an obligation that the beta testers will not leak the ROM provided to them during beta testing. Likewise, they will not be allowed to post any update related to the beta team on social media. The participating beta testers will also need to add their Telegram user IDs to their Mi Community profile as the company will discuss all the updates regarding OTA and bugs through a Telegram group.

You can apply for the Mi A2 beta testing programme by filling in a registration form. It is worth noting here that the application window is open until August 31. The selected beta testers will be informed by the Xiaomi team via Mi Community PM on or before September 2.

Upon successful selection, you'll be able to access special OTA update permission that will let you test upcoming software updates. Furthermore, you'll be a part of the Mi A2 beta tester group where you'll be able to give your feedback and post bug reports.

The Mi Community admin that has posted the announcement on the official MIUI forums hasn't announced any details about the next major software update in the pipeline. However, being a part of the beta testing group, it is safe to say that all the beta testers will be amongst the first to receive Android 9.0 Pie on their Mi A2.