Xiaomi Mi A2, expected to be the Android One variant of the Mi 6X, has been leaking for the past few months and is expected to launch soon. In its most recent set of leaks, the upcoming smartphone has been listed on a Swiss electronics retail portal with most of its specifications outed. The phone is expected to sport a similar, if not identical, design compared to the previously launched Mi 6X. The website lists the Xiaomi Mi A2 in Black, Blue, and Gold colour variants.

In the listing on Switzerland website Digitec, the 32GB storage variant has been priced at CHF 289 (roughly Rs. 19,800), the 64GB model bears a price tag of CHF 329 (about Rs. 22,500), and the 128GB internal storage variant comes in at CHF 369 (roughly Rs. 25,200).

Xiaomi Mi A2 expected specifications

As per the listing on German portal Digitec, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is shown to run Android One. It is reported to sport the same 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display as the one seen on the Mi 6X. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the Mi A2 bears a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, the smartphone is expected to get a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. There is a 3010mAh battery under the hood, with Quick Charge 3.0. Connectivity options on the listing include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C.