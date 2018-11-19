Xiaomi Mi A2 appears to be the latest smartphone to receive the much-awaited Android 9.0 Pie stable update. Part of Google's Android One programme, the smartphone is guaranteed to get major Android updates till two years after launch. A number of users have reported that their Mi A2 handsets are now getting the latest Android version, bringing many new features, including adaptive battery, gesture navigation, and app actions. Notably, the latest Android build is reportedly being rolled out over-the-air (OTA) to Mi A2 users only in India as of now.

The Android 9.0 Pie update to Xiaomi Mi A2 comes just a few days after the Pie beta release for the smartphone was spotted. Meanwhile, screenshots of the stable Android 9.0 Pie update have been posted by some Mi A2 users on Xiaomi's Mi Forum. According to the changelog seen in the image, the Xiaomi Mi A2's Android Pie update brings new features such as "adaptive battery and brightness", "simpler ways to navigate your phone", and "recommended apps and actions based on your context". Notably, the update size is 1067.7MB.

This piece of information was further corroborated by users posts on Reddit and Google+, who added a number of other features that the Mi A2 will get. With Android Pie, the Xiaomi Mi A2 now also gets app actions, slices, improved security features, Digital Wellbeing, new accessibility menu, new screenshot shortcut, easier screen rotation, volume and sound improvements, selectable dark mode, easier text selection, more notification information, and more. Also, the new update also upgrades the smartphone to the latest November 2018 security patch.

While Xiaomi is rolling out the update to all Mi A2 units in phases, you can manually check its availability on your smartphone. You just need to go to Settings > System updates > Check for Updates to check for the new update.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi A2 costs Rs. 16,999 in India, for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 19,999, and the device comes in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold, and Red colour options. The dual-SIM (Nano)smartphone sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage, correspondingly. It sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 primary sensor, with f/1.75 aperture and 1.25-micron pixel size, and a 20-megapixel IMX376 sensor with 2-micron pixel size, 4-in-1 Super Pixel tech, and the same f/1.75 aperture. On the front, the smartphone bears a 20-megapixel selfie camera with softlight LED flash. The smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4+.