Xiaomi India will be running a promotional sale on Amazon from December 6 to December 8. The Xiaomi sale will offer deals on smartphones available on Amazon India. Xiaomi has revealed two offers while teasing a third 'special surprise' that will be revealed on Thursday. The Mi A2 will be available with discounts worth up to Rs. 3,500 while the Redmi Y2 will be discounted by up to Rs. 2,000.

The 'I love Mi' sale will offer discounts on the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi Y2. The Redmi Y2 (3GB, 32GB) will be available at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,499) while the Redmi Y2 (4GB, 64GB) will be down to Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 13,499) during the sale.

On the other hand, the Mi A2 will also be available at a discounted price from December 6 to December 8 on Amazon India. The 4GB RAM, 64GB variant of the Mi A2 will be available at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499) while the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 20,500).

Apart from the Mi A2 and Redmi Y2, Xiaomi will also reveal another deal which will go live during its 'I love Mi' sale on Amazon on Thursday. Amazon India will also offer bundled deals including exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options on the Mi A2 and Redmi Y2.

Xiaomi's 'I Love Mi' sale will be running alongside the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale which is scheduled to start from December 6. Meanwhile, the Poco F1 will be available with discounts worth up to Rs. 5,000 during Flipkart's sale this week.

We will be covering the best deals from both the sales, so make sure you tune in to Gadgets 360 on Thursday.