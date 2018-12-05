NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi Y2 Price Cuts During ‘I Love Mi’ Amazon Sale This Week

, 05 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi Y2 Price Cuts During ‘I Love Mi’ Amazon Sale This Week

Xiaomi 'I Love Mi' sale will run on Amazon India from December 6 to December 8

Highlights

  • Xiaomi India will be running its 'I Love Mi' sale on Amazon India
  • The sale will offer discounts on Mi A2 and Redmi Y2
  • Bundled offers include no-cost EMI options and exchange offers

Xiaomi India will be running a promotional sale on Amazon from December 6 to December 8. The Xiaomi sale will offer deals on smartphones available on Amazon India. Xiaomi has revealed two offers while teasing a third 'special surprise' that will be revealed on Thursday. The Mi A2 will be available with discounts worth up to Rs. 3,500 while the Redmi Y2 will be discounted by up to Rs. 2,000.

The 'I love Mi' sale will offer discounts on the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi Y2. The Redmi Y2 (3GB, 32GB) will be available at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,499) while the Redmi Y2 (4GB, 64GB) will be down to Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 13,499) during the sale.

On the other hand, the Mi A2 will also be available at a discounted price from December 6 to December 8 on Amazon India. The 4GB RAM, 64GB variant of the Mi A2 will be available at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499) while the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 20,500).

Apart from the Mi A2 and Redmi Y2, Xiaomi will also reveal another deal which will go live during its 'I love Mi' sale on Amazon on Thursday. Amazon India will also offer bundled deals including exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options on the Mi A2 and Redmi Y2.

Xiaomi's 'I Love Mi' sale will be running alongside the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale which is scheduled to start from December 6. Meanwhile, the Poco F1 will be available with discounts worth up to Rs. 5,000 during Flipkart's sale this week. 

We will be covering the best deals from both the sales, so make sure you tune in to Gadgets 360 on Thursday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi India, I Love Mi Sale, Amazon
How Police Used Tesla System to Halt a Sleeping Driver's Car
Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus Price Revealed by Retailer, Nokia 8.1 Promo Video Leaks
Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi Y2 Price Cuts During ‘I Love Mi’ Amazon Sale This Week
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or D2
TRENDING
  1. Scientists Detect Biggest Collision of Black Holes Ever Observed
  2. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Listed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  3. Nokia 8.1 Launch Expected Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Unveiled With 5G Modem, Improved AI Performance
  6. Oppo R17 Pro With Super VOOC Flash Charge Fast Charging Launched in India
  7. Realme U1 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  8. Poco F1 to Get Up to Rs. 5,000 Discount Between December 6 and 8
  9. Microsoft to Reportedly Dump Edge for Chromium-Based Browser
  10. JioSaavn Launched, Jio Users Get 90 Days Complimentary Saavn Pro Access
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.