Xiaomi Mi A2's 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant will go on sale in India today. After being spotted as being silently listed on Mi.com last night, Xiaomi India has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the variant will go on sale via Amazon India. The Mi A2 variant, which was first announced at the smartphone's India launch event back in August this year without price or availability beyond 'coming soon', has now been given a limited period 'introductory price' of Rs. 17,999. It will go on sale via Mi.com on Saturday, October 27. The price of the smartphone outside of the introductory offer will be Rs. 19,999.

Much like its predecessor, the Mi A2 is part of the Android One programme which guarantees software and security updates.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India, availability

Xiaomi Mi A2 6GB RAM// 128GB storage variant price in India is set at Rs. 17,999 during the introductory offer, and Xiaomi is also touting 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, apart from Citibank credit cards. It will go on sale at 12pm IST via Amazon India today, October 26, as part of Amazon India's Great Indian Festival Sale. It will then go on sale via Mi.com on October 27. The base model of the Mi A2, with 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, has a price tag of Rs. 16,999, however the phone was available at a discounted price of Rs. 14,999 in Xiaomi's Diwali with Mi sale that ended on October 25, and is still available at that price via Amazon India.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi A2 runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo (based on Android One), and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage, correspondingly.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 primary sensor, with f/1.75 aperture and 1.25-micron pixel size, and a 20-megapixel IMX376 sensor with 2-micron pixel size, 4-in-1 Super Pixel tech, and the same f/1.75 aperture. On the front, the smartphone bears a 20-megapixel selfie camera with softlight LED flash. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Quick Charge 4+.

