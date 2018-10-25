NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi A2 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Price in India Revealed

, 25 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi A2 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Price in India Revealed

Xiaomi Mi A2 6GB RAM variant has a price tag of Rs. 19,999 in India

Highlights

  • The 6GB RAM variant was announced at launch
  • It comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage
  • The variant is currently not available for purchase

Xiaomi Mi A2's 6GB RAM variant has now been silently listed in India. The variant was first announced at the smartphone's India launch event back in August this year, but, no price or availability beyond 'coming soon' was revealed at the time. The 6GB RAM model comes with 128GB of onboard storage, which is double that of what the base variant offers. As per the listing, it appears to be available in Black, Blue, Gold, and Red colour options. As of press time, the Mi A2 6GB RAM variant is not available on Amazon.in. Much like its predecessor, the Mi A2 is part of the Android One programme which guarantees software and security updates. We've reached out to Xiaomi for comment on the availability of the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, and will update this space when we hear back.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India, availability

Xiaomi Mi A2 6GB RAM price in India is set at Rs. 19,999 on the Mi.com listing, however it is currently unavailable for purchase. The base Mi A2 has a price tag of Rs. 16,999, however the phone is available at a discounted price of Rs. 14,999 in Xiaomi's Diwali with Mi sale ending on October 25. The Mi A2 is also available for purchase via Amazon.in.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi A2 runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo (based on Android One), and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage, correspondingly.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 primary sensor, with f/1.75 aperture and 1.25-micron pixel size, and a 20-megapixel IMX376 sensor with 2-micron pixel size, 4-in-1 Super Pixel tech, and the same f/1.75 aperture. On the front, the smartphone bears a 20-megapixel selfie camera with softlight LED flash. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Quick Charge 4+.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value-for-money
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Non-expandable storage
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A2 review
Display5.99-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi Mi A2, Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India, Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications, Xiaomi
Facebook Fined by UK Regulator Over User Data Breaches
For Silicon Valley, the SEC Has Become an Unwelcome Neighbour
Xiaomi Mi A2 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Price in India Revealed
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Handpicked Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 With Front Camera Slider, 10GB RAM Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy A6s, Galaxy A9s With Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM Launched
  3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Set to Launch in China Today
  4. Nokia 8110 4G 'Banana Phone' Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  5. WhatsApp Finally Gets Stickers Functionality and Dedicated Stickers Store
  6. Samsung Teases Galaxy A8s With a Display Hole for Selfie Camera
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 Update Now Live for Android and iOS
  8. Realme C1 Review
  9. OnePlus 6T Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  10. Honor 8X Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.