NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi A2 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Variant Will Not Be Launched in India

, 25 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi A2 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Variant Will Not Be Launched in India

Xiaomi Mi A2 India launch date is August 8

Highlights

  • Xiaomi is still deliberating on launching 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant
  • The phone will launch in a yet-unannounced Rose Gold colour option
  • It will also support Quick Charge 4 in India, not Quick Charge 3.0

The Xiaomi Mi A2 India launch event will not see all the variants of the smartphone being launched in the country. The company will not be launching the base 4GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of the Mi A2 in India, Gadgets 360 has learnt. Instead, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option will serve as the entry-point for the smartphone in the country. The Indian market will also see an extra colour option launching, up from the three announced at the Tuesday's event in Spain. The Xiaomi Mi A2 India launch event is scheduled for August 8.

While Xiaomi is setting the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage Mi A2 variant as the base model for the Indian market, deliberations are still going on whether the 6GB RAM and 128GB option should be released as well in the country. Moreover, the Indian market will see the smartphone in Rose Gold colour, apart from the Gold, Black, and Blue hues that were revealed at the global unveiling.

Gadgets 360 has also learnt that the variants launched in India will support Quick Charge 4. This will be an upgrade from the Quick Charge 3.0 that the global variant of the Xiaomi Android One phone packs. Qualcomm claims the Quick Charge 4 standard can deliver juice worth 5 hours in 5 minutes of charge. However, the company will bundle a standard 10W charger and not a fast-charging charger.

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: What's New and Different

Previously, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain had announced that the Mi A2 India launch event will be held on August 8. The smartphone is a follow-up to last year’s Mi A1 and the rebranded version of the Mi 6X smartphone, featuring the stock Android 8.1 Oreo software and promise of quick software updates.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price and specifications

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in Spain starts at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for the 4GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, which is not coming to India. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option is priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 22,500), and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option costs EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,100).

As for the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi A2 runs an optimised stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo, certified by Google's Android One programme, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, and Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with an Adreno 512 GPU.

 

In the camera department, the handset sports a dual rear camera setup. It consists of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 with f/1.75 aperture and 1.25-micron pixels, and a 20-megapixel secondary Sony IMX376 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and a 2-micron 4-in-1 Super Pixel size. The rear camera setup comes with dual-tone LED flash and PDAF. On the front, the handset gets a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 selfie camera with f/1.75 aperture, fixed focal length, and a soft-LED flash. There is a 3,010mAh battery under the hood.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone includes 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Miracast, an IR emitter, and USB Type-C. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the Xiaomi Mi A2. Sensors on the handset include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
BitTorrent Acquired by Blockchain Startup Tron
Xiaomi Mi A2 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Variant Will Not Be Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Will Not Launch Mi A2 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Variant in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Here's Everything New and Different
  3. Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6
  4. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale Today in India via Flipkart, Mi.com
  6. Xiaomi Mi A2 Set to Launch in India on August 8, Xiaomi Confirms
  7. PUBG Mobile War Mode Now Available With 0.7.0 Update
  8. Xiaomi-Backed Huami Amazfit Bip, Stratos Smartwatches Launched in India
  9. LG K11+, K11a Mid-Range Android Smartphones Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Leaked in Fresh Renders Ahead of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.