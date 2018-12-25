The first Xiaomi smartphone under Google's Android One programme is finally receiving its Android 9.0 Pie update. Since it is a part of the Android One programme, an update to the latest version of Android was inevitable but there was no concrete timeline for it. While earlier this month a few Xiaomi Mi A1 users had noted they were receiving an Android 9.0 Pie update, Xiaomi has since confirmed the update is indeed rolling out. With a large number of reports pouring in from across the globe, it appears the global rollout has begun for the Xiaomi Mi A1

We had earlier come across user reports of the Xiaomi Mi A1 (Review) getting its Android 9.0 Pie software update. That was a beta stable update that Xiaomi rolled out to a few users to iron out bugs before a general release, the company confirmed in another forum post by a super moderator.

Xiaomi's new update has a different build number compared to the one we reported earlier, now confirmed to be a beta stable update. It now has a PKQ1.180917.001.V10.0.3.0.PDHMIFK build compared to the earlier one which was V10.0.2.0. The new update weighs 1069.1MB which is marginally smaller compared to the 1074.9MB update that rolled out earlier. A new thread regarding this update is available on MIUI Forums where the super moderator has stated that the update rollout began in Hong Kong, last week. Other users in the same thread have reported receiving this update in different parts of the world including India, hinting at a global rollout.

Some of the features the new update brings to the Mi A1 are FM radio, Adaptive battery and brightness, gesture navigation, and Dual VoLTE support. FM Radio and Dual VoTLE support were not available when the phone was launched.

Users who updated to the previous V10.0.2.0 software update reported issues with their network and that the fingerprint scanner swipe gesture was missing. Xiaomi has rolled out an 80MB update to them which brings them to the latest version and also fixes the bugs they have reported.

If you have a Mi A1, you can check for an update by going to Settings > Software updates > Check for Updates.