NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9.0 Pie Stable Update Now Rolling Out Globally, Brings FM Radio, Dual VoLTE Support, and More

Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9.0 Pie Stable Update Now Rolling Out Globally, Brings FM Radio, Dual VoLTE Support, and More

, 25 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9.0 Pie Stable Update Now Rolling Out Globally, Brings FM Radio, Dual VoLTE Support, and More

Highlights

  • Stable Android Pie Rolling out for Mi A1 across the globe
  • The update brings FM radio and Dual VoLTE Support
  • Users on beta stable get an update to stable ROM

The first Xiaomi smartphone under Google's Android One programme is finally receiving its Android 9.0 Pie update. Since it is a part of the Android One programme, an update to the latest version of Android was inevitable but there was no concrete timeline for it. While earlier this month a few Xiaomi Mi A1 users had noted they were receiving an Android 9.0 Pie update, Xiaomi has since confirmed the update is indeed rolling out. With a large number of reports pouring in from across the globe, it appears the global rollout has begun for the Xiaomi Mi A1

We had earlier come across user reports of the Xiaomi Mi A1 (Review) getting its Android 9.0 Pie software update. That was a beta stable update that Xiaomi rolled out to a few users to iron out bugs before a general release, the company confirmed in another forum post by a super moderator.

Xiaomi's new update has a different build number compared to the one we reported earlier, now confirmed to be a beta stable update. It now has a PKQ1.180917.001.V10.0.3.0.PDHMIFK build compared to the earlier one which was V10.0.2.0. The new update weighs 1069.1MB which is marginally smaller compared to the 1074.9MB update that rolled out earlier. A new thread regarding this update is available on MIUI Forums where the super moderator has stated that the update rollout began in Hong Kong, last week. Other users in the same thread have reported receiving this update in different parts of the world including India, hinting at a global rollout.

Some of the features the new update brings to the Mi A1 are FM radio, Adaptive battery and brightness, gesture navigation, and Dual VoLTE support. FM Radio and Dual VoTLE support were not available when the phone was launched.

Users who updated to the previous V10.0.2.0 software update reported issues with their network and that the fingerprint scanner swipe gesture was missing. Xiaomi has rolled out an 80MB update to them which brings them to the latest version and also fixes the bugs they have reported.

If you have a Mi A1, you can check for an update by going to Settings > Software updates > Check for Updates.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Mi A1

Mi A1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android with some Mi enhancements
  • Premium design
  • Dual cameras
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Very slippery
  • Poor photo quality in low light
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A1 review
Display5.50-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.2
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3080mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi Mi A1, Android Pie, Xiaomi Mi A1 Pie Update
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2017) Start Receiving December 2018 Android Security Patch
PS5 Specifications May Have 4K and 240fps Support for PS VR: Analyst
Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9.0 Pie Stable Update Now Rolling Out Globally, Brings FM Radio, Dual VoLTE Support, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Poco F1 Gets New Armoured Edition With 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Now Scheduled to Get Android Pie in February 2019
  3. Xiaomi Mi Play With Waterdrop Display, Free Monthly Data Launched in China
  4. Nokia 9 Concept Image Shows Penta-Lens Setup, Glass Back Panel
  5. Idea Launches New Rs. 392 Recharge, Revises Rs. 399 Recharge to Rival Jio
  6. Fake Apps With Over 50,000 Installations Found on Google Play: Quick Heal
  7. Moto G7 Power With Snapdragon 625 SoC, Android Pie Spotted on Geekbench
  8. Flipkart Sale Offers Discounts on Panasonic, Samsung, Vu & Other LED TVs
  9. PUBG Vikendi Map Helps Push PC Player Count Back Over 1 Million: Report
  10. Paytm Now Offers Train Ticket Bookings With Zero Additional Charges
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.