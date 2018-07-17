The past few weeks have been eventful, to say the least, for Mi A1 users expecting an Android 8.1 Oreo update on their units. Android 8.1 Oreo for the Xiaomi Mi A1 has now been released with the July security patch. In late June, the latest software update had first started rolling out on the Android One-based handset; however it was plagued with an SMS bug. Within days of the rollout, it was pulled by the Chinese phone manufacturer. The file size of the new update is around 467MB and will be issued to users in a phased manner via the OTA method. Users report that there is no evident bug in the update, and things are running smoothly for the time being.

As per the changelog of the latest software update on Xiaomi Mi A1 units posted on MIUI forum, the update brings the latest July 2018 Google security patch, improves stability of the handset, and optimises performance. Build number of the update is OPM1.171019.026.V9.6.4.0.ODHMIFE. XDA Developer reports that users who have already updated to the previous version (with the SMS bug) will receive a larger update sized at around 1.15GB. This is the latest software version for the Mi A1 which was launched back in September 2017 with Android One. As per Google's promise, all phones in the Android One range will get two years of major Android updates.

While it's not even been a year since the Mi A1 first got introduced, the phone maker has already confirmed Mi A2's global launch on July 24. Xiaomi has already sent out invites for the event to be held in Spain, in the city of Madrid.

We can expect the Xiaomi Mi A2 to be a slightly modified version of the previously launched Mi 6X. Based on that, the Mi A2 might sport a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio and no display notch. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage options.

A vertical dual camera setup is expected to adorn the back of the handset, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the smartphone might arrive with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor. A 3010mAh will most likely power the internals.