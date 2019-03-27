Xiaomi seems to be hard at work on the next generation of its Android One smartphones. We have seen a couple of leaks about the Xiaomi Mi A3 in the past, the latest of which tipped the codenames of the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite to be “bamboo_sprout” and “cosmos_sprout”. Alongside, a device codenamed “pyxis” showed up, and it was thought to be the China variant of the Mi A3, similarly to how the Mi 6X was the China variant of the Mi A2. The latest leak has more details about the "pyxis" or Mi 6X successor, now tipped to be called the Mi 9X, including price and specification details.

Fresh leaks tip more information regarding this “pyxis” smartphone. This smartphone could launch as the Mi 9X in China, the report claims. The leak, which originated from Weibo, points to a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The notch will house a 32-megapixel selfie camera (Samsung S5KGD1 sensor) and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Earlier rumours had pointed to an in-display fingerprint scanner for the Mi A3 and the Mi A3 Lite as well. At the back, it is rumoured to sport a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera (Sony IMX586 sensor), 13-megapixel super wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor which could be a depth or a telephoto sensor.

The Mi 9X is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro and will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone is said to have a 3,300mAh battery with 18W fast charge as well as support for Qualcomm's QC4.0+. In terms of software, the Mi 9X is said to run MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie.

From this leak, we also know that the phone has a glass back and has a thickness of 7.5mm only. The Xiaomi Mi A3 and the Mi 9X should have nearly identical hardware if the Mi A1/ Mi 5X and Mi A2/ Mi 6X launches are anything to go by, but the Mi A3 Lite will probably be powered by a slower SoC and could have a lower screen resolution as well. The Mi 9X is rumoured to start at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,000) and is expected to release in April.