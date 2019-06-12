Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 9T series globally today. The Xiaomi Mi 9T series is heavily speculated to be the global rebranding of the Redmi K20 series launched in China earlier. Xiaomi is hosting events in Madrid, Milan and Paris to launch the Mi 9T series globally. Teasers have already confirmed that the Mi 9T will integrate an in-display fingerprint scanner, support NFC, come with a pop-up selfie camera mechanism, and bring back the 3.5mm audio jack.

At multiple events in different cities, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro phones today. The Mi 9T Pro has already been spotted on sale in Philippines earlier this month, and the Mi 9T variant was also spotted on sale in Bulgaria, while the Mi 9T Pro was spotted at a Netherlands-based online retailer as well. All of these listings seem to suggest that the Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro variants are rebranded variants of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro respectively.

The phones have been teased by the Xiaomi Global Twitter handle regularly, and apart from the above mentioned features, the phones are also confirmed to sport a 48-megapixel sensor, a Snapdragon processor, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro price (expected)

On the Bulgarian site Delshop, Mi 9T is already up for sale and the sole 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at BGN 769.90 (roughly Rs. 30,900). The phone is only available in Black colour option on the site as of now. In Philippines, the phone is being sold at anywhere between PHP 19,000 (roughly Rs. 25,500) and PHP 21,000 (roughly Rs. 28, 100), depending on the on board storage.

To recall, the Redmi K20 aka Mi 9T was launched in China in three variants. The price starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants of of the phone will be priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,200) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200) respectively.

Coming to the Mi 9T Pro, its global price hasn't been leaked so far, but its China variant Redmi K20 Pro was launched with a price tag that started at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,200) in China for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants will retail at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,200), and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,200) respectively.

The global pricing and availability of the Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro will be announced today, and it should be around the same price range as the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro price in China. As for India launch details, Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro will make it to the Indian market sometime around mid-July.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro specifications (expected)

If the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is indeed the global variant of the Redmi K20 Pro, the specifications of the two should be almost identical. The recent Netherlands listing suggests the dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 9T Pro runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with MIUI on top and features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The phone also surfaced on GeekBench recently with 8GB of RAM option as well.

The Mi 9T Pro has a triple rear camera setup that includes 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The phone also houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front. In terms of connectivity, the Mi 9T Pro has 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and includes other sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support and measures 156.7x74.3x8.8mm.

Mi 9T specifications (expected)

The Mi 9T will have similar specifications as the Redmi K20, and the recent Bulgaria listing also attests to that. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage.

On the imaging front, Mi 9T is listed to pack an AI-powered triple rear camera setup on the smartphone, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. There is 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard as well.

The Mi 9T packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for up to 18W fast charging. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. The dimensions of the phone are 156.7x74.3x8.8mm and it weighs 191 grams. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.