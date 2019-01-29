Rumours about the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is said to be the company's next flagship, have been doing the rounds from the start of this year. Now, a new report highlights the appearance of an unnamed Xiaomi phone on China's 3C certification website with 27W fast charging capability, which could be the Mi 9.

The listing on China's 3C certification database simply states two model numbers - M1902F1A and M1902F1T, but what makes it a contender for the Mi 9 is the fact that they are awfully similar to the Mi 8's model number (M1803E1A/T) as pointed out by Gizmochina. The listing also states the presence of ‘MDY-08-ES' charger, which is stated to have a maximum charging speed of 27W (20V and 1.35A). .

A couple of weeks back, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun hinted that the Mi 9 will have a fast charging speed higher than 24W, when asked by a user on Weibo. This strengthens the fact that the listed phone in question could very well be the Mi 9, although if true, then it squashes the earlier rumour that speculated that it would support 32W fast charging. Other than this, we don't have any other information yet about this smartphone for now.

The 3C listing which could be the alleged Xiaomi Mi 9 (image source: Gizmochina)

Another report also suggests a possible February 19 launch date for the Mi 9. It states that Xiaomi President Lin Bin and CEO Lei Jun have been constantly teasing the number “9102,” which supposedly hints at a potential launch date. Perhaps we're reading too finely between the lines here or just maybe, it's an actual clue to when the phone will launch. Only time will tell.

There are leaked photos of the alleged Xiaomi Mi 9 doing the rounds on Wiebo, which hint at a triple rear camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor. A previous Geekbench leak also suggests that Xiaomi's next flagship will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and will have features such as a 6.4-inch full-HD+ 1080p AMOLED, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options to start with and a rumoured price of around CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,400).