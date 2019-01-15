NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi 9 Will Feature Better Than 24W Fast Charging Tech, CEO Hints

15 January 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 Will Feature Better Than 24W Fast Charging Tech, CEO Hints

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi 9 will have fast charging support
  • It is expected to powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • There is no release date confirmed for the Mi 9 yet

Xiaomi's now independent sub-brand Redmi recently launched its first smartphone after the split. The company is very bullish about the Redmi Note 7, and is targeting to sell about 1 million units of the new smartphone in the first month. The Redmi Note 7 is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC with prices starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,300). What is also interesting is that the Note 7 has support for 18W fast charging but does not come with a fast charger in the box.

While Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun was promoting the 18W charger for the Redmi Note 7 on Weibo, a user of the social media platform inquired if the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 will support 24W charging. For this question, Lei Jun replied affirmatively saying it will be "better" (via Google Translate).

Xiaomi Mi9 Xiaomi Mi 9

This is some new information regarding the yet to release Xiaomi Mi 9. From what we know, a Xiaomi smartphone codenamed Cepheus is rumoured to be the Mi 9. According to a leak spotted on Geekbench, the Xiaomi Cepheus aka Xiaomi Mi 9 will run on Android Pie, sport 6GB of RAM and will have a Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood.

The 2019 flagship processor from Qualcomm was unveiled last month but is yet to launch on a smartphone. We have seen a couple of leaks which hint that the Samsung Galaxy S10 series as well as the Sony Xperia XZ4 are expected to sport this new chipset.

Rumours also hint that the Mi 9 will sport a 6.4-inch Amoled display with a water-drop notch. It will house a 3500mAh battery and is rumoured to support 32W fast charging but won't support wireless charging. The base variant of the phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB variant.

Instagram Gets Optimised for iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR; YouTube Now Supports iPad Pro (2018) but With a Bug
Star Trek: Discovery's Michelle Yeoh to Get Her Own Spin-Off Show
Xiaomi Mi 9 Will Feature Better Than 24W Fast Charging Tech, CEO Hints
