Mi 9 to Get Mi CC9's Sky Replacement and Mimoji Features, Xiaomi Reveals

There are a total of 9 features making their way to Mi 9.

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 18:39 IST
Mi 9 to Get Mi CC9's Sky Replacement and Mimoji Features, Xiaomi Reveals

Mi 9 was launched earlier this year in February

  • Mi 9 will soon get a range of new features
  • A couple of features are borrowed from the Mi CC9
  • Some of these features include Mimoji, Sky Replacement Filter, Android Q

Xiaomi's current flagship, Mi 9, was launched in February and now it will soon be getting a bunch of new features to enhance its user experience. The news was shared by Xiaomi on its official WeChat account and it looks like a total of nine features will be making their way to the current flagship smartphone. Now, some of these features are totally new while a couple of them have been borrowed from the recently launched Xiaomi Mi CC9.

Going by Xiaomi's official WeChat account, their Mi 9 flagship smartphone will soon get nine new features. Two of these features include Mimoji and Sky Replacement Filter, which have been taken from the Mi CC9 that recently launched. The remaining seven features include Panoramic selfie timer mode, Always on Display Spiral Clock, 3D Smart Gesture, NFC Bus Card Support for more cities, Xiao Ai Garbage Classification, Increased frame rate, and Android Q. This announcement was first spotted by GizmoChina.

mi 9 features large mi 9 features

Mimoji, Always on Display Spiral Clock and 3D Smart Gesture

 

Now, the Mi 9 is not the only Xiaomi phone to receive new features as the recently introduced Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are also set to receive the Sky Replacement Filter features.

To recap, Xiaomi Mi 9 was launched in February, and sports a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution (1080x2340 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under-the-hood coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM paired with either 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage. Other key specifications include Android 9.0 Pie, wireless charging and a 3,300mAh battery. In term of optics, there's a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture paired with a 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone also sports a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi, Mi 9, Mi CC9, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Android Q, Mimoji
