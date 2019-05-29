Technology News

Xiaomi Teases New Mi 9 Series Phone With Triple Rear Cameras, Pop-Up Selfie Snapper

The upcoming Mi 9 series phone will flaunt a gradient finish.

By | Updated: 29 May 2019 15:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Teases New Mi 9 Series Phone With Triple Rear Cameras, Pop-Up Selfie Snapper

Photo Credit: Twitter / Xiaomi

Design-wise, the upcoming phone looks quite similar to the standard Mi 9.

Highlights
  • The upcoming phone might end up being called Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • It was earlier tipped to be the global variant of Redmi K20
  • There is no word on other specifications and features

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to add a new member to the Mi 9 series soon. Earlier today, Xiaomi shared an image of a phone packing triple rear cameras and a gradient design, and asked users to guess the name of the upcoming phone. The company also teased the presence of a pop-up selfie camera on the phone, but has left every other detail under the cover of secrecy for now. While not much is known about the upcoming Mi 9 series phone, a Xiaomi phone alleged to be the Mi 9T reportedly received certifications in Thailand and Taiwan, indicating that an official launch is on the horizon.

The phone depicted in Xiaomi's tweet looks a lot like the standard Xiaomi Mi 9 flagship, down to the gradient design and the placement of the vertically-aligned triple camera module on the back. The gradient blue finish on the mysterious Xiaomi Mi 9 series phone also has an uncanny resemblance to the flagship's Ocean Blue variant.

But there is a key difference here. The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 series phone being teased by the company will have a full-screen design, as is clearly depicted in the image. The phone will also come equipped with a pop-up selfie camera, thanks to the not-so-subtle #PopUpInStyle hashtag. The standard Xiaomi Mi 9, on the other hand, sports a waterdrop notch. However, the final name of the upcoming phone might also turn out to be the Xiaomi MiK or the Xiaomi Mi 9I.

An unannounced Xiaomi phone alleged to be the Xiaomi Mi 9T has reportedly received the NBTC certification in Thailand and the NCC certification in Taiwan, indicating that it might go official soon. It was rumoured that the Redmi K20 might be launched as the Mi 9T in some overseas markets, but the design of the Redmi K20 is quite different from the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 series phone being teased by Xiaomi.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi 9, Triple Rear Cameras, Pop-Up Camera
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung’s New Power Delivery Chip Promise Secure 100W Charging Speeds
YouTube Launches Cheaper Student Plans for YouTube Music, YouTube Premium Subscription in India
Xiaomi Teases New Mi 9 Series Phone With Triple Rear Cameras, Pop-Up Selfie Snapper
Comment
Read in: हिंदी தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Teases New Mi 9 Series Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  2. 'World's Most Dangerous Laptop' Aka the Persistence of Chaos Sold for $1.3 Million
  3. Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  4. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Beta Updates Bring Zen Mode, Screen Recorder
  6. Alexa on the Amazon Fire TV Stick Can Now Be Used to Play Netflix Content
  7. This Is the ‘World's Most Dangerous Laptop’, on Sale for $1.2 Million
  8. Redmi K20 Pro vs Redmi K20: Price, Specifications Compared
  9. Flipkart Kicks Off a New Sale With Offers on Popular Mobile Phones
  10. Redmi K20 vs Realme X
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.