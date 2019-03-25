Xiaomi Mi 9 SE – a toned-down variant of the Chinese smartphone maker's flagship Mi 9 – was launched in February this year. So far, the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE has remained exclusive to the Chinese market, with no official word from the company regarding its wider availability. Now, it appears that the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE might be launched in other markets too. The phone has been listed on the company's global product compliance database, indicating that Mi 9 SE's launch in markets outside China might happen after all.

Xiaomi often launches devices that end up remaining exclusive to the Chinese market. For example, the availability of Xiaomi Mi 9 SE's predecessor - the Mi 8 SE – has so far been limited to China. But that might change with the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE has been listed on the company's global product compliance database, indicating that Xiaomi Mi 9 SE might be launched in markets outside China as well. However, there is no official word from Xiaomi if, or when, the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be launched in outside China.

Interestingly, the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE was spotted running the MIUI 10.2 Global Stable build on a sample unit at Xiaomi's MWC event earlier this year. It is worth mentioning here that Xiaomi's MIUI Global is reserved for smartphones available in markets outside China. However, there is a possibility that the sample Xiaomi Mi 9 SE units at the event were running MIUI Global ROM to make it easier for attendees to navigate through the UI, since the China-specific MIUI version would create a language barrier.

In absence of any official teaser or confirmation from Xiaomi so far, it cannot be said with certainty that the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be launched internationally. There is also no word on whether the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE's arrival outside China - provided it happens – will be limited to certain regions or if it will hit the shelves in all countries where Xiaomi's smartphones are sold.

