Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G is all set to go official at an event in China on September 24 alongside the Mi Mix 5G. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has shared an official image of the Mi 9 Pro 5G, giving us our first look at the phone's gradient finish and the triple rear camera module. In addition to revealing the first look of the upcoming flagship, the Xiaomi executive also detailed how the gradient design and the matte surface finish on the Mi 9 Pro 5G's rear panel were achieved. Additionally, a launch poster shared by another Xiaomi executive indicates that the phone will flaunt a curved display.

Starting with the official Mi 9 Pro 5G image, Jun shared it on Weibo and revealed that the colour on the phone's rear panel is called “the white of dreams”, which looks somewhat like the Mi A3's “More Than White” colour option. Jun mentioned that the finish on the Mi 9 Pro 5G's rear panel was achieved by depositing 500 layers of transparent films that are just 100nm thick, while a multi-layer colourful stack has been utilised to achieve the gradient finish. He added that the entire process is environment-friendly and no metal was used either, ensuring that antenna performance for 5G connectivity remains unaffected.

But appealing aesthetics aside, the Mi 9 Pro 5G's rear panel is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Moreover, Jun wrote that the company also employed an AG etching process to create a unique matte texture on the back for better grip. A launch poster shared by Xiaomi CC Product Manager and Brand Spokesperson, Cici, gives us our first look at the Mi 9 Pro 5G from the front and its curved display. To recall, Xiaomi announced the Mi 9 Pro 5G launch date earlier this week.

The Mi 9 Pro 5G has been confirmed to support Xiaomi's 30W Mi Charge Turbo technology and it will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor ticking alongside up to 12GB of RAM. The phone's triple rear camera setup is tipped to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, assisted by a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. A 20-megapixel snapper will reportedly be there for selfies and video calls.