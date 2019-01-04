Xiaomi Mi 9, the Xiaomi Mi 8 successor, has hit the rumour mill and it has been tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Now, the Xiaomi Mi 9 has suffered yet another leak, and this time detailed specifications have surfaced online. The smartphone will sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, 32W fast charging, 24-megapixel selfie snapper, a 6.4-inch display, MIUI 9 software, and a 3,500mAh battery. The leak also reveals the pricing of the device.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 has leaked in a Weibo post leaking all of its specifications and price, leaving very little to the imagination. The post suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will launch sometime in March in China, and be priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,400). Sharing reference images of other phones, the post suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 9 may sport a waterdrop-shaped notch, slight chin at the bottom, and a triple camera setup aligned vertically. The report also suggests an in-screen fingerprint sensor on the device.

As for specifications, the post suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will run on Android Pie-based MIUI 9, and sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ 1080p AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with an X24 LTE Modem. The RAM + storage options will start at 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, but more premium offerings are expected.

As for camera, the latest Xiaomi Mi 9 leak corroborates previous leaks, with the claim that it will pack a triple rear camera setup - with one 48-megapixel Sony ImX586 sensor, another 12-megapixel sensor, and a 3D ToF sensor as well. For selfies, the smartphone will integrate a 24-megapixel selfie Sony IMX576 sensor. It will pack a 3,500mAh battery with 32W fast charging support, but no wireless charging support. The dimensions are listed to be at 155x75x7.6mm.