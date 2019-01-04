NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi 9 Price, Specifications Leaked; 48-Megapixel Sensor, 32W Fast Charging Tipped

, 04 January 2019
Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi 9 spec leak suggest 32W fast charging support
  • The smartphone will sport 3 rear cameras with one 48-megapixel sensor
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 will run on Android Pie-based MIUI 9

Xiaomi Mi 9, the Xiaomi Mi 8 successor, has hit the rumour mill and it has been tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Now, the Xiaomi Mi 9 has suffered yet another leak, and this time detailed specifications have surfaced online. The smartphone will sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, 32W fast charging, 24-megapixel selfie snapper, a 6.4-inch display, MIUI 9 software, and a 3,500mAh battery. The leak also reveals the pricing of the device.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 has leaked in a Weibo post leaking all of its specifications and price, leaving very little to the imagination. The post suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will launch sometime in March in China, and be priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,400). Sharing reference images of other phones, the post suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 9 may sport a waterdrop-shaped notch, slight chin at the bottom, and a triple camera setup aligned vertically. The report also suggests an in-screen fingerprint sensor on the device.

As for specifications, the post suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will run on Android Pie-based MIUI 9, and sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ 1080p AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with an X24 LTE Modem. The RAM + storage options will start at 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, but more premium offerings are expected.

As for camera, the latest Xiaomi Mi 9 leak corroborates previous leaks, with the claim that it will pack a triple rear camera setup - with one 48-megapixel Sony ImX586 sensor, another 12-megapixel sensor, and a 3D ToF sensor as well. For selfies, the smartphone will integrate a 24-megapixel selfie Sony IMX576 sensor. It will pack a 3,500mAh battery with 32W fast charging support, but no wireless charging support. The dimensions are listed to be at 155x75x7.6mm.

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

