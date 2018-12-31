NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi Mix 4 to Sport a Triple Camera Setup and Snapdragon 855: Report

, 31 December 2018
Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi Mix 4 to Sport a Triple Camera Setup and Snapdragon 855: Report

The Xiaomi Mi 9 will be the first phone from the company to sport three cameras on the back

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi Mix 4 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G will be the company’s first 5G phone
  • The Mi Mix 4 is also expected to pack a periscope lens

Xiaomi is expected to include a triple-camera setup on the back of its next-generation Mi 9 and Mi Mix 4 smartphones, a research note has claimed. The Xiaomi Mi 9 is likely to be the company's next flagship smartphone with a release in the first half of the next year, whereas the Mi Mix 4 will succeed the Mi Mix 3 model that debuted in October this year. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is unlikely to arrive before the second half of 2019.

According to Chinese-language publication ITHome, citing a research note published by Hong Kong-based GF Securities, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be the company's first smartphone with a triple-camera setup. Although the other smartphone makers have already jumped on the triple-camera and quad-camera bandwagon, Xiaomi has stuck with dual-camera smartphones until now.

Additionally, one of the three cameras present in the Mi Mix 4 will have a periscope lens, similar to what Oppo had showcased at the Mobile World Congress last year. Oppo is also reportedly working to include the same in two of its upcoming smartphones with up to 10x hybrid optical zoom support. Xiaomi's setup could have similar capabilities as a periscope lens allows for the addition of optical zoom support without adding any camera bump.

Among other specifications, both Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi Mix 4 smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855, which is the chipmaker's latest flagship SoC, the securities firm predicted.

GF Securities analysts also noted that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G model will be the company's first 5G-capable smartphone. The Mi Mix 4 is also likely to get 5G capabilities, but it is a mystery whether Mi 9 will be getting the same support. Other details of both smartphones are unclear at this point.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has introduced a new budget Android phone – Mi Play – in the Chinese market. The smartphone sports a 5.84-inch full HD+ screen with a a waterdrop-style display notch. It is powered by an octa-core processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Xiaomi, xiaomi mi mix 3 5g
