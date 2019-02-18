Technology News

Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition Details Leaked Ahead of Launch; Mi 9 SE Listed Online

, 18 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition Details Leaked Ahead of Launch; Mi 9 SE Listed Online

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

Mi 9 launch is set for February 20

Highlights

  • The Xiaomi Mi 9 will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • It could have a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB of storage
  • The Mi 9 has a fifth generation in-display fingerprint scanner

Xiaomi is all set to unveil its next flagship device, the Mi 9 on February 20 and right before the main event Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun and President Lin Bin have been revealing key features over the past few days. A recent shot of the smartphone in its retail box has surfaced online, mentioning some of its key features on the protective film present on the smartphone screen. Previous leaks have already hinted at the processor and the fast charging support this phone will feature.

In the latest image, the protective screen on the phone's display mentions that it is indeed powered by the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC which is an octa-core processor that is clocked at 2.84GHz. The smartphone was also spotted on Master Lu, a benchmarking platform from China where it managed to have the highest score of 409,889. The same listing also confirms that there will be a 12GB RAM variant of the smartphone paired with 256GB of internal storage.

It also mentions a 48-megapixel primary Sony sensor in a triple camera setup, something the company already clarified. What is also known is that has a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The protective screen cover also reveals 20W wireless fast charging support.

The Mi 9 has a 6.4-inch Samsung AMOLED display and a faster in-display fingerprint sensor, something the company has confirmed. The company has used a third-generation in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It will feature a waterdrop notch which houses the rumour 24-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is said to pack in a 3,500mAh battery and reportedly has support for 27W fast charging via the USB Type-C port, something that contradicts the latest live image listing.

Xiaomi is also working on a Mi 9 Explorer Edition, and a leaked image on Weibo reveals a clear back panel, and a quad-camera setup - something that was tipped earlier. Thanks to the clear back, the wireless charging setup on the Mi 9 Explorer Edition is visible, indicating that this too features wireless charging. The Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition is said to have an additional periscope lens.

The leak of the Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer edition also reveals the pricing of the Mi 9 at CNY 3,499 which is roughly Rs. 37,000. The Explorer Edition, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 5,999 which is roughly Rs. 63,500.

Separately, an official video for a Transparent edition of the Mi 9 also showed up, showing a transparent back panel, a triple rear camera setup, as well as its Alita Battle Angel branding.

Ahead of the upcoming launch, the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE listing has popped up on the Jingdong Mall website. It only mentions that shipping with happen between March 11 and March 20 but does not reveal any specifications of the device.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition, Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
Huawei 5G Equipment Risk Can Be Mitigated, UK Concludes: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Black Price Leaked Yet Again Ahead of February 20 Launch
Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition Details Leaked Ahead of Launch; Mi 9 SE Listed Online
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M30 India Launch Set for February 27
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
  3. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Begins Tomorrow: Top Discounts, Deals
  4. Does MIUI Have Too Many Ads? Here's What Xiaomi's Manu Jain Has to Say
  5. Reliance Jio 4G Download Speeds Twice as Fast as Airtel in January: TRAI
  6. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Update Release Date Confirmed
  7. Vivo V15 Pro Renders Leak, Tip Gradient Red Colour Option
  8. Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition Details Leaked Before Launch; Mi 9 SE Listed
  9. OnePlus to Integrate Google Duo on Select Smartphones
  10. Twitter Retains Old Messages Even After They Are Deleted: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.