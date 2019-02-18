Xiaomi is all set to unveil its next flagship device, the Mi 9 on February 20 and right before the main event Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun and President Lin Bin have been revealing key features over the past few days. A recent shot of the smartphone in its retail box has surfaced online, mentioning some of its key features on the protective film present on the smartphone screen. Previous leaks have already hinted at the processor and the fast charging support this phone will feature.

In the latest image, the protective screen on the phone's display mentions that it is indeed powered by the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC which is an octa-core processor that is clocked at 2.84GHz. The smartphone was also spotted on Master Lu, a benchmarking platform from China where it managed to have the highest score of 409,889. The same listing also confirms that there will be a 12GB RAM variant of the smartphone paired with 256GB of internal storage.

It also mentions a 48-megapixel primary Sony sensor in a triple camera setup, something the company already clarified. What is also known is that has a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The protective screen cover also reveals 20W wireless fast charging support.

The Mi 9 has a 6.4-inch Samsung AMOLED display and a faster in-display fingerprint sensor, something the company has confirmed. The company has used a third-generation in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It will feature a waterdrop notch which houses the rumour 24-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is said to pack in a 3,500mAh battery and reportedly has support for 27W fast charging via the USB Type-C port, something that contradicts the latest live image listing.

Xiaomi is also working on a Mi 9 Explorer Edition, and a leaked image on Weibo reveals a clear back panel, and a quad-camera setup - something that was tipped earlier. Thanks to the clear back, the wireless charging setup on the Mi 9 Explorer Edition is visible, indicating that this too features wireless charging. The Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition is said to have an additional periscope lens.

The leak of the Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer edition also reveals the pricing of the Mi 9 at CNY 3,499 which is roughly Rs. 37,000. The Explorer Edition, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 5,999 which is roughly Rs. 63,500.

Separately, an official video for a Transparent edition of the Mi 9 also showed up, showing a transparent back panel, a triple rear camera setup, as well as its Alita Battle Angel branding.

Ahead of the upcoming launch, the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE listing has popped up on the Jingdong Mall website. It only mentions that shipping with happen between March 11 and March 20 but does not reveal any specifications of the device.