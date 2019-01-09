Xiaomi is all set to launch the new Redmi device tomorrow in China, and ahead of that launch, a completely new phone has been spotted online. A Xiaomi phone codenamed Cepheus has been spotted on Geekbench, and the listing reveals key specifications. Particularly interesting is the processor - a Snapdragon 855 - and the scores reflected are high, as one would expect out of a flagship SoC. Based on the processor, the Xiaomi Cepheus is speculated to be the Xiaomi Mi 9 flagship device.

The Geekbench listing suggests that the Xiaomi Cepheus aka Xiaomi Mi 9 will run on Android Pie, pack a 6GB RAM just like its predecessor, but sport the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC. The new processor was unveiled last month, and is yet to make its debut in the market. The Samsung Galaxy S10 series and the Sony Xperia XZ4 series are expected to run on the new SoC. The OnePlus 7 has also been confirmed to arrive with the new SoC, and it appears the Xiaomi Mi 9 is also in the running.

Considering that Xiaomi is expected to announce its Mi flagship sometime in March, it could be in the race to become the first Snapdragon 855 phone. The phone's single-core score is at 3,524 and its multi-core score is at 11,260. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Last week, the Xiaomi Mi 9 suffered a huge leak, with specifications and pricing information released by an unknown tipster on Weibo. The Xiaomi Mi 9 is rumoured to be priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,400). It is tipped to run on Android Pie-based MIUI 9, sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ 1080p AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with an X24 LTE Modem. The RAM + storage options will start at 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, but more premium offerings are expected.

It is expected to pack a triple rear camera setup - with one 48-megapixel Sony ImX586 sensor, another 12-megapixel sensor, and a 3D ToF sensor as well. For selfies, the smartphone will integrate a 24-megapixel selfie Sony IMX576 sensor. It will pack a 3,500mAh battery with 32W fast charging support, but no wireless charging support. The dimensions are expected to be at 155x75x7.6mm.