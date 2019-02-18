Technology News

Xiaomi Mi 9 Display Features Teased Ahead of February 20 Launch

, 18 February 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 is confirmed to sport a full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display

  • Xiaomi Mi 9 is teased to have a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio
  • Xiaomi CEO also confirms a Gorilla Glass 6 protection
  • The Mi 9 is claimed to have a faster in-display fingerprint sensor

Xiaomi Mi 9 has been teased again by CEO Lei Jun just days ahead of its formal debut that is set for February 20. The executive has revealed some of the additional specifications of the Mi 9. Among other details, Jun highlights that the screen-to-body ratio of the upcoming Mi-series flagship will be higher than what was featured on last year's Mi 8. Also, the new Xiaomi phone is touted to have a Samsung AMOLED display panel with a Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. Jun reveals that the Mi 9 will have an in-display fingerprint sensor 25 percent faster than its previous generation that was available on the Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition.

CEO Lei Jun has posted the additional specifications of the Mi 9 on Weibo. He confirms that the upcoming phone will come with a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, which is higher than the 83.66 percent screen-to-body ratio featured on the Mi 8. Further, the smartphone is confirmed to sport a Samsung AMOLED display that would be of 6.4-inch in size and have full-HD+ resolution along with a 103.8 percent NTSC super wide colour gamut and 600 nits of brightness.

Detailing the display experience, Jun in his Weibo post mentions that the Mi 9 will come preloaded with a highlight mode and game mode as well as include a second-generation sun screen technology to enhance sunlight legibility. The handset is also confirmed to carry an eye protection mode to reduce blue light impact. Moreover, the executive mentions that there will be a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top of the Samsung panel.

xiaomi mi 9 screen to body ratio weibo lei jun Xiaomi Mi 9

Jun also confirms that the Mi 9 will have a third-generation ultrasonic proximity sensor. Additionally, the eye protection mode on the smartphone is claimed to have received a certification from the German Institute of Electrical Engineers.

Alongside teasing the display experience, Jun reveals that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will have an all-new in-display fingerprint sensor that will be 25 percent faster than the previous generation fingerprint sensor featured on the Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition. The executive has also posted some images that confirm the presence of a waterdrop-style display notch.

This isn't the first time when Jun has revealed the specifications of the Mi 9. Last week, the executive confirmed that the new flagship will come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC. Xiaomi's global spokesperson Donovan Sung also teased the availability of an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Mi 9.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is set to launch globally on February 20 -- just in line with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 family. The new Mi model is rumoured to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and come with as much as 10GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

