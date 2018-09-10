Why Spider-Man PS4's Open World Is the Best We've Seen in Years
Chinese phone maker Xiaomi on Monday teased the launch of yet another smartphone in the Chinese city of Chengdu; however, the exact launch date has not yet been revealed. The teaser shows the render of a smartphone that looks like the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition that leaked on Chinese certification portal TENAA last week. As per the renders, the smartphone is expected to sport a horizontally stacked dual rear camera setup at the back. The renders do not reveal whether there is a display notch on the Mi 8 Youth's front.
The teaser image was posted on the company's official Weibo account. It shows a panda trying to jump a well, considering Chengdu is the home of the Giant Panda Breeding Research Base. A smartphone is kept at the bottom in a pot, suggesting that the alleged Mi 8 Youth is coming to China in the next few days or weeks.
Earlier this month, a TENAA listing had suggested that the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth includes specifications like a 3,250mAh battery, 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB of RAM, Android 8.1 Oreo, 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage, an octa-core SoC, 4G VoLTE, dual rear camera with 4K support, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. A leaked specifications sheet had suggested the presence of a 19:9 display with the possibility of a display notch on top. The phone is also expected to sport the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood.
Separately, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition has reportedly been spotted on a Singaporean certification portal. The Mi 8 Explorer is expected to arrive to global markets with the moniker "Mi 8 Pro" as seen on Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in Singapore. The listing was taken down when we last checked, and was spotted by Nashville Chatter Class.
