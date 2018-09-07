After bringing the Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, and Mi 8 SE, Xiaomi is now apparently working on an affordable Mi 8 variant that could call the Mi 8 Youth. The new smartphone is expected to target young smartphone users, who want to extensively take selfies and listen to music. This is probably the reason, it has been spotted that the Chinese company will provide a 24-megapixel selfie camera compared to the 20-megapixel sensor available on the Mi 8 SE that was initially considered as the affordable version in the Mi 8 family. A TENAA listing of the Mi 8 Youth highlights an ongoing development around the upcoming model.

According to a specifications sheet posted on Weibo, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth will feature a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display. This confirms a 19:9 aspect ratio as well as suggests the presence of a display notch. The Weibo post also hints at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC that will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Further, the Mi 8 Youth is found to have a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor. There could also be a 2-megapixel or 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, the handset will come with a 24-megapixel sensor.

The Weibo post also claims that the Mi 8 Youth will come with a 3,350mAh battery that could be powered by Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0. The battery capacity is notably higher than what was available on the Mi 8 SE. This suggests that might be more juice for longer music or video playback. However, given the larger display panel on the Mi 8 Youth than the Mi 8 SE, as per the leaked specifications, there will not be any significant boost in the battery life.

Apart from the details surfaced on Weibo, a listing with model number M1808D2TE has been available on the TENAA site. It is believed that the listing is of the same Mi 8 Youth that has been leaked on Weibo. Further, the TENAA listing shows that the smartphone comes in a variety of colour options, including Black, Rose Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Gray, Silver, and Green among others. It also shows that the phone measures 156.4x75.8x7.5mm and weighs 169 grams.

Considering the amount of information available through the Weibo post and TENAA listing, we can safely speculate that some images showing the Mi 8 Youth will soon be unveiled. However, we may need to wait for sometime to see its official announcement.