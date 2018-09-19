NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition Launched: Price, Specifications

, 19 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition Launched: Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition has been priced starting at just CNY 1,399

Highlights

  • The Mi 8 Youth Edition comes with a Snapdragon 660 SoC
  • The Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition gets an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition comes with dual-frequency GPS

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition and the Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition were made official by the Chinese phone maker on Wednesday at a launch event in China. The former is a toned down version of the flagship Mi 8 with a Snapdragon 660 SoC, downgraded rear camera setup, and almost half the price. The Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition, on the other hand, is similar to the Mi 8 in terms of specifications but has a pressure-sensitive in-display fingerprint sensor instead of the rear-mounted one on the original Mi 8.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition price, availability

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition price in China has been set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,800) for the base variant that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model gets a price tag of CNY 1,699 (around Rs. 18,000), while the top-end 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant comes in at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 21,200). The phone will be sold in three gradient colour options. It is available for pre-orders starting today and will go on sale on September 25.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition price, availability

The Chinese phone maker announced yet another smartphone at the event - a slightly upgraded and future-proof Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition that gets a price tag of CNY 3,199 (around Rs. 34,000) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 38,200) for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. Like the Youth Edition model, this smartphone is also up for pre-orders starting today, but will become available for purchase a few days earlier, from September 21.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition specifications

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition runs MIUI atop Android out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.26-inch LCD panel with a notch on top. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the Mi 8 Youth Edition sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with f/1.9 aperture, AI capabilities, and dual phase detection auto focus. On the front, the handset has an upgraded 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 selfie camera with certain AI capabilities. There is a 3,350mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. The phone comes with Face Unlock built right into the front camera, and a fingerprint sensor on the back. There is support for Bluetooth v5.0.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition sports an in-display fingerprint sensor, instead of the Mi 8's rear-mounted physical one. Also, it is available in the Mi 8 Explorer Edition's transparent back option as well as a regular one with gradient colour scheme. Other specifications remain the same including the Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 128GB of internal storage, the same dual 12-megapixel camera sensor at the back, and dual-frequency GPS.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition

Display6.26-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
OSAndroid
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3350mAh
Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition

Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition

Display6.21-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2248 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi
Sony PlayStation Classic Console With 20 Preloaded Retro Games, HDMI Support Launched
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Now Tipped to Come in 4 Variants
Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro Global Price, Specs Revealed in AliExpress Listing
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature 'Significant' Changes, Confirms CEO
  3. Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition Launched
  4. Galaxy J6+ Is First Samsung Phone With a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 6A to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  6. Motorola One Power India Launch Date Officially Announced
  7. Airtel Launches Five New First Recharge Packs for Prepaid Subscribers
  8. Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Leaked Renders Show Dual Selfie Cameras, Large Bezels
  9. Paytm Mall Festive Season Sale Begins September 20: What's on Offer
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications Tipped in Leaked Live Images
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.