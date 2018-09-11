NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Launch Expected at September 19 Event

, 11 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Launch Expected at September 19 Event

Photo Credit: TENAA

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth will be arriving on September 19

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has scheduled a launch event for September 19
  • It is expected to launch Mi 8 Youth edition
  • The specifications of the smartphone were spotted in a TENAA listing

After bringing the Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, and Mi 8 SE, Xiaomi is set to launch a new smartphone in the Mi 8 series in China on September 19. The Chinese manufacturer has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming smartphone, without revealing the name of the handset. However, rumour mills have been churning out reports of a smartphone, allegedly called Mi 8 Youth, in the last few weeks. Based on the official tears and previously leaked details, it is expected that the Mi 8 Youth will make its way to the market next week. It is also possible that the company will launch a smartphone called Xiaomi Mi 8X, which also has been a part of leaks, though it is quite unlikely.

As per a teaser posted by Xiaomi on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the company has scheduled a launch event for September 19 in Chengdu, China. The image shows the number '8' across the horizon of a city, which could possibly be a digital rendition of Chengdu. It also confirms that the smartphone belongs to the company's Mi-Series and will launch next Wednesday. Interestingly, the design aesthetics of the teaser appears to be similar to another teaser that Xiaomi had posted earlier this week, hinting at the launch of Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth smartphone.

xiaomi mi 8 youth weibo Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth

Photo Credit: Weibo

Notably, a Xiaomi smartphone with model number M1808D2TE was earlier spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA. Additionally, specifications of the smartphone said to be the Mi 8 Youth, had also surfaced on Weibo. Though it is unlikely that the company will launch the Mi 8X next week, it is worth noting that this handset was also spotted in a leak. However, the leak had only showcased live images of the alleged Mi 8X, but the specifications of the smartphone were not revealed.

Based on the leaked details, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth will come with a 3,250mAh battery, 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB of RAM, Android 8.1 Oreo, 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage, an octa-core SoC, 4G VoLTE, a dual rear camera setup with 4K support, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The leaked information had hinted at the presence of a 19:9 display with the possibility of a display notch on top. The phone is also expected to sport the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi 8 Youth, Mi 8X
PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 Update Brings New Sanhok Map, Anti-Cheating Measures, and More
Airtel Unveils Rs. 289 Recharge With 1GB Data, Unlimited Voice Calls to Take on Idea, Jio
Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Launch Expected at September 19 Event
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Flash Sale Today in India via Amazon.in, Mi.com
  2. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z Price Cut This Week
  3. Oppo A7X With Waterdrop Notch, 128GB Storage Launched
  4. WhatsApp Finally Arrives on Jio Phone: How to Download
  5. OnePlus 6T Confirmed to Have In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Beats Galaxy S9+ in DxOMark Camera Rankings
  7. Aadhaar Software Hacked, Gives Database Access at Just Rs 2,500: Report
  8. Moto G6 Plus With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 Update Brings New Sanhok Map, Anti-Cheating Measures
  10. How to Check PNR Status and Live Train Status Using WhatsApp
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.