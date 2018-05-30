Xiaomi is set to host its grand event on May 31, and the Xiaomi Mi 8, the Mi Band 3, and MIUI 10 are going to be unveiled. The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is also rumoured to launch alongside. The smartphone has seen a flood of leaks running up to the launch, and today is no different. Images of the Mi 8's screen protector have surfaced online giving us more dope on its design aesthetics, and the teaser for the event has also been leaked, hinting at possible new Mi 8 features in the offing. The lower-end Mi 8 SE specs have also been leaked alongside camera samples showing off low-light photography capabilities. Lastly, it appears that the Xiaomi Mi 8 will launch in eight other countries including India, soon after China launch tomorrow.

A seemingly official poster has been leaked on Reddit and it tips that the Xiaomi Mi 8 will launch in eight other countries, including India soon after the launch event. While the smartphone will be available in China initially, India will see its launch soon after, details of which will be revealed at the event. The poster hints that the Mi 8 will launch in Egypt, France, India, Italy, India, Russia, Spain, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The Xiaomi's 8th anniversary teaser video consists of a collage of small clips stitched together showing different activities just by tapping on a smartphone screen. At the beginning we see locks being opened of a book and a door, hinting at a possible under display fingerprint scanner. Then there is an umbrella which opens up that may just symbolise Mi 8's water resistant qualities. There are also a clip of many colours splashing around indicating at varied colour options at launch.

Furthermore, promo images for a screen protector reveal the Mi 8 design again. Leaked on Slash Leaks, we see the notch display, a significant bottom chin, the vertical dual camera setup, and the fingerprint scanner at the back. The Mi 8 may come in black and white colour options, and the promo images claim that the smartphone's display will sport a tough glass with oleophobic coating.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 is tipped to come with features like dual-GPS, AI camera, Snapdragon 845 SoC, and more. It is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch full-HD (1080x2280 pixels) display with an 19:9 aspect ratio. The dual rear camera setup will come with a 20-megapixel primary sensor, featuring an f/1.7 aperture, and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, a 16-megapixel camera sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture is expected. The smartphone also seems to have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. However, some other reports claim that an 8GB RAM variant also exists.

It has also been reported that the Mi 8 will pack a 3300mAh battery and will come with 7.8mm of thickness as well as 172 grams of weight. Xiaomi may use a glass back panel to enable wireless charging support. The Xiaomi Mi 8 rumoured starting price is at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 32,000).

Recently, we heard that the company is going to launch a special edition Mi 8, the Mi 8 SE variant as well. Now, specifications of the same have leaked on Weibo, and it is tipped to sport the new Snapdragon 710 SoC - becoming the first smartphone to be powered by the recently announced chip. The 10nm octa-core chip includes two cores of Kryo 360 Cortex A75 that clocks at 2.2 GHz and six cores of Kryo 360 Cortex A55 with a processing speed of 1.7 GHz. It is coupled with Adreno 616 graphics. The image leak on Weibo also suggests AI dual camera setup, a 20-megapixel front camera with selfie light, and a traditional fingerprint scanner at the back of the smartphone. This means no onscreen fingerprint scanner for the Mi 8 SE, however the notch display will be retained. A camera sample taken from the Mi 8 SE has also been leaked on Weibo and it shows the level of detail and photo-taking quality of the Mi 8 SE even in low-light conditions. The photo has the watermark of the Mi 8 SE with the AI dual camera feature confirming the arrival of the smartphone with a stellar camera packed inside.

The Mi 8 SE is tipped to launch in 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB internal storage options. At the event, Xiaomi is set to update its wearable segment with the new Mi Band 3.