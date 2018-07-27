Xiaomi's first smartphone with the new Snapdragon 710 SoC was launched alongside the Xiaomi Mi 8 and Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition in May this year. The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE arrived in two RAM/ storage options namely - 4GB RAM /64GB storage and a 6GB RAM/64GB storage option. However, now the Chinese company has added a new 128GB variant to the Mi Store for all those who crave for more internal storage capacity. This variant has been listed online in China with availability pegged to be "coming soon".

This comes as a welcome addition, given that the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE has no microSD card slot support for further expansion. The new Xiaomi Mi 8 SE 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 23,100). It is listed on Mi Store as coming soon, and will be available in Gold, Dark Grey, Bright Red, and Bright Blue colour options. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,900), and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,100) is for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant.

Apart from the increased inbuilt storage capacity, all the other specifications and design elements remain the same. It runs on MIUI 10, and sports a dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) slot, and has a 5.88-inch AMOLED full-screen HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) display with 2.5D glass protection. The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with Adreno 616 graphics, 6GB RAM, and 128GB inbuilt storage capacity.

In the camera department, the Mi 8 SE has two cameras at the back - one 12-megapixel rear sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor as well. The camera features include f/1.9 aperture, Bokeh mode, Portrait mode, monochrome temp flash, HDR adjustment, panorama mode, burst mode, facial recognition, dimming technology, EIS, and AI features like business card recognition, intelligent translation, and intelligent exchange rate conversion. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel shooter with AI background bokeh, smart beauty features built-in front soft light, automatic HDR, 4K video capture, and slow motion.

The smartphone packs a 3120mAh battery that claims to offer 269 hours of standby, 108 hours of local music playback, 13 hours of video playback, and 7 hours of continuous gaming. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, MIMO, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, VoLTE, and USB Type-C support. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity sensor. Lastly, the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE measures at 147.28x73.09x7.5mm, and it weighs 164 grams.