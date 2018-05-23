Xiaomi has now officially confirmed that the Mi 8 is launching on May 31 at an event in China. The smartphone is the company's 8th anniversary edition phone, and it is expected to be packed with premium features. Running up to the launch, the Xiaomi Mi 8's price, images, and specification details have been leaked. The smartphone is also expected to sport 3D facial scanning, the latest Snapdragon processor, and come with a vertical dual camera setup at the back.

An image that seems to be of a Xiaomi presentation has been leaked on Weibo, first spotted by GizmoChina, and it tips the storage/ RAM variants, pricing, and key features of the Xiaomi Mi 8. According to the image, the smartphone will sport a 6.01-inch display with an under-display fingerprint scanner that has the capacity to instantly unlock the device. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, and to come in two RAM/storage variants - 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage. There's also an AI camera with 2x optical zoom support, and a structured light 3D module for facial scanning. The presentation slide also reveals that the 6GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 29,900), while the 8GB RAM variant is tipped to be priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 34,200).

A separate leak on Weibo of live images of the Xiaomi Mi 8 shows design details. At the back, the smartphone in the images has a transparent glass panel that shows the internals, and a vertical dual camera setup sits on the top left. At the front, the Xiaomi Mi 8 houses a notch display, with volume and power button seen on the right edge. There is no Xiaomi logo on either side of the smartphone, so we expect you to take this and even the above leak with a pinch of salt. We are just a week away from official launch, where all the details will be revealed.

Photo Credit: Weibo

While rumours of the Mi 7 were very strong earlier, now the Chinese company appears to be skipping an iteration by launching the Mi 8 to celebrate its eighth anniversary. The handset is also tipped to run Android Oreo on top of a new MIUI version, and is expected to counter the OnePlus 6 with its all-new build and a bunch of custom features. At the event, Xiaomi is also rumoured to launch the Mi Band 3.