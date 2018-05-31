Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Xiaomi Mi 8 With Infrared Face Unlock, 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

Xiaomi Mi 8 With Infrared Face Unlock, 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

 
, 31 May 2018
Xiaomi Mi 8 With Infrared Face Unlock, 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

Highlights

  • The Mi 8 has a starting price tag of CNY 2,699
  • Mi 8 Explorer Edition comes with up to 8GB of RAM
  • An in-display fingerprint sensor is exclusive to Explorer Edition

Xiaomi Mi 8 has been launched on Thursday at the company's annual product launch event in China. This is Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone, and it expectedly comes with premium specifications and features. Key highlights of the Mi 8 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, a dual rear 12-megapixel camera setup, infrared face unlock, and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. A Mi 8 Explorer Edition has also been launched that comes with exclusive features like 3D face recognition, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a transparent back. The company, as expected, also launched the Mi 8 SE smartphone - but more details on that elsewhere.

Xiaomi Mi 8 price, availability

Xiaomi Mi 8 price has been set at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 31,600) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 34,800) for the 6GB RAM/ 256GB inbuilt storage model. The smartphone will be made available in White, Gold, Light Blue, and Black colour options. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage and bears a price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 39,000).

Xiaomi Mi 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi 8 runs MIUI 10, and the handset sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2248 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 88.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and support for Always On display. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with a claimed AnTuTu benchmark score of 301,472. It also comes with 6GB/ 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, with 8GB RAM exclusive to the Explorer Edition.

xiaomi mi 8 launched inline Xiaomi Mi 8

In the camera department, the flagship handset sports a vertically stacked rear dual camera setup that gets two 12-megapixel sensors with a 1.4 micron pixel, 4-axis OIS, dual pixel autofocus, AI portraits, AI scene detection, and video detection. Xiaomi claims a DxOMark photo score of 105. On the front, the Xiaomi Mi 8 bears a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.8 micron pixels, AI portrait selfies, and beautify. As for storage, the phone gets 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of inbuilt storage. There is a 3400mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Mi 8 include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and USB Type-C.

Further reading: Xiaomi
Google Neighbourly App Launched in India, Helps People Share Local Information
Xiaomi Mi 8 With Infrared Face Unlock, 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
