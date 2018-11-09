Chinese phone maker Xiaomi's two premium smartphones - Mi 8 and Mi Mix 2S - are borrowing the Night Scene photography feature from the Mi Mix 3 in their latest MIUI 8.1.1.8 software update. This feature is similar to Night Sight found on the latest Google Pixel 3 range, and essentially boosts low light shots using AI and computational tricks to increase the amount of light. This comes just days after Xiaomi had confirmed that photography features of the Mi Mix 3 would trickle down to the Mi 8 and the Mi Mix 2S.

Certain photography-based improvements are coming to the two above-mentioned Xiaomi smartphones, part of which is the Night Scene feature from the Mi Mix 3. The features are now rolling out in a closed beta MIUI China Developer ROM with version MIUI 8.1.1.8, as per a report by XDA Developers. Considering this update has been released in China, a global beta ROM might be on its way out soon enough.

Other than Night Scene, the update also brings things like an enhanced low light mode which will probably work in a similar way. The update also restores portable hotspot to be turned off after saving new password. Both phones are now getting the update in the Chinese closed beta, and you might need to wait some time for the stable beta to roll out in China and, subsequently, in international markets.

Xiaomi Mi 8 specifications

Launched in May this year, the dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi 8 runs MIUI 10 on top of Android Oreo, and sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2248 pixels) AMOLED panel with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and 88.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Mi 8 sports a dual rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors with dual pixel autofocus, four-axis OIS, and 1.4-micron pixel size. On the front, the handset bears a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. There is a 3,400mAh battery under the hood, with support for Quick Charge 4+.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 403ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB/ 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage.

As for optics, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S bears a dual rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors. One of the sensors has f/1.8 aperture while the other one has f/2.4 aperture with optical zoom. It bears a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling, with HDR and Face Unlock capabilities. There is a 3,400mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.