Global debut of the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite has been teased formally just days after Xiaomi launched the Mi 8 Youth Edition as the China version of the smartphone. The Mi 8 Lite debuts as the toned down variant of the flagship Mi 8 that was unveiled in May. It features a 6.26-inch LCD panel and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC. The smartphone was unveiled in China in three variants with 4GB and 6GB RAM options as well as 64GB and 128GB onboard storage versions. Alongside the Mi 8 Youth Edition, Xiaomi brought the Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition aka Mi 8 Pro that is also hitting global markets soon.

Without revealing any concrete details about its launch date, Xiaomi has confirmed the global debut of the Mi 8 Lite through a tweet posted by the official Mi Twitter account. The tweet also specifies that the global version will come with a Snapdragon 660 SoC - the same chipset that powers the Mi 8 Youth Edition. The new move is followed by a tweet posted by Xiaomi's Global spokesperson Donovan Sang that confirmed the global launch of the Mi 8 Pro. "This gorgeous phone comes with in-display fingerprint technology and is available in multiple colours, including an edition with a transparent back. Launching soon in our global markets across the world! [sic]" Sang tweeted, alongside posting the images of the Mi 8 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8 Pro price

Xiaomi hasn't revealed the global Mi 8 Lite price details. However, the smartphone is available in China with a price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,800) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model comes at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,000) and the top-end, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,000). The smartphone comes in three gradient colour options and will go on sale in all three variants starting September 25.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro price in China is set at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 33,900) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, while its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 38,000). Both variants are already available for purchase in the country.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) LCD panel along with a notch on top and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/1.9 aperture and AI capabilities. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite has a Face Unlock feature and comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, there is a 3,350mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2248 pixels) full-HD+ Super AMOLED display along with 402 ppi of pixel density and 430 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 AIE SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel sensor along with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8, wide-angle lens well as a 12-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.4, telephoto lens. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor that supports 3D Beauty and AI Portrait mode.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 154.9x74.8x7.6mm.